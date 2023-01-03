Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
KITV.com
Charred human remains found near burning banyan tree in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating after a charred human corpse was found in an opening at the base of a banyan tree in Hilo on Monday. Firefighters with the Hawaii Fire Department were called out to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from Reed’s Bay Beach Park, around 11:30 a.m.
bigislandvideonews.com
Man Dies After Jump From Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a male, believed to be in his early 70's, jumped to his death off the Puʻueo Bridge on Wednesday evening. (BIVN) – The body of a man was recovered from the Wailuku River on Wednesday, following a fatal jump from the Puʻueo Bridge in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Single-story structure in Pāhoa known as squatters hangout damaged by fire
A single-story wood structure that appeared to be abandoned on Akeakamai Loop in Pāhoa suffered about $36,000 in damage during a Tuesday morning fire. At about 9 a.m., multiple Hawaiʻi Island fire and police units responded to the blaze that was about 25 percent involved. Hawaiʻi police officers...
bigislandnow.com
Missing 26-year-old Hilo woman found in good health
Update: Police reported Jan. 5 that 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett of Hilo, who was previously reported missing, was located Jan. 3 in good health in Hilo. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was last seen in the downtown Hilo area in November. She is described as local, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. She has...
bigislandnow.com
Two urologists perform innovative procedures at Kona Community Hospital
Two Ali’i Health Center urologists perform two innovative and progressive urologic procedures at Kona Community Hospital. In early 2022, Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren performed a procedure called jelmyto chemoablation of a kidney tumor. The procedure specifically targets the tumor without removing the kidney. The procedure spares the patient from the systemic effects of chemotherapy and saves the patient from having to go into dialysis.
bigislandnow.com
Family Support Hawaiʻi to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels program in first quarter 2023
Family Support Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit that serves West Hawaiʻi’s children and families, is partnering with ʻOhana Fuels’ “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program again. During the months of January through March 2023, a portion of all sales at all Big Island Ohana Fuels locations will be donated to Family Support Hawaiʻi.
the university of hawai'i system
Maunakea staff’s quick response contains vehicle fire
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS) staff are being commended for quickly responding to a vehicle fire that broke out at the Maunakea Visitor Information Station (VIS). Two visitors vacationing in Hawaiʻi ran into trouble on December 23 when their rental vehicle overheated on the drive up to Maunakea and partially caught fire within minutes of reaching the VIS parking lot.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Liko Lehua Cafe
Liko Lehua Cafe is widely known for their fruit butters, but I went to try some lunch. I wanted the BLT, but sadly, they were out of bacon! I ended up with the Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It wasn't seasoned / marinated enough, but it was a decent sandwich, as the...
bigislandnow.com
Ocean View man sought by police for over a year found on Christmas Day
A wanted Ocean View man sought by authorities for more than a year is out on bail after his arrest on Christmas Day. Hawaiʻi Police located 42-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo in Kailua-Kona. He’s been wanted since July 2021 on three outstanding arrest warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. At 12:54 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 78-6800 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kailua-Kona regarding the location of a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen motorcycle and Kahihikolo, who was then taken into custody.
bigislandnow.com
Mountain View man faces drug, firearms charges
A Puna man faces several drug and firearms charges in connection with an incident in August 2022. According to the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 32-year-old Daesyn Pacheco-Muragin of Mountain View was charged via felony information in relation to an Aug. 15 traffic stop on Volcano Highway, during which he is alleged to have fled the scene prior to being apprehended.
bigislandnow.com
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
