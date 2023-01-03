ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Journal

Nerf gun arena Battlefield Pocatello a hit among both children and adults

Pocatello area residents who have an overwhelming urge to shoot Nerf darts at people can now do so in a place where it won’t result in a scolding. In fact, hitting people with darts is the entire point. Battlefield Pocatello — a new Nerf gun arena in Chubbuck — is owned by Scott Jensen and his wife, Erika. Jensen said the arena contains two different party areas. One is big enough for about 15 people, and the other is big enough for about 40. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business

IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Several mountain lion sightings reported throughout Pocatello

POCATELLO—Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city’s north side. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former ISU football assistant Byron Hout leaving to coach Lake City High

Cody Hawkins’ mission to assemble a full Idaho State staff took a setback on Wednesday. That’s because Byron Hout, who had recently moved from director of football operations to defensive flex coach when Hawkins took over, has left. He will become Lake City High’s next head football coach, he confirmed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you to the community of Pocatello and to the people at Idaho State University that...
POCATELLO, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts

IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor

IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed

A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal. The post S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Big Country News

Idaho State Journal

Local man with stalking conviction arrested again for stalking

An Idaho Falls man who was convicted in 2021 for stalking was arrested New Year’s Eve after he was reportedly found in a stolen car. Matthew Morey, 29, admitted he had taken the car from a woman in an attempt to drive to the victim’s residence. The woman who owned the car asked him to bring it back multiple times, with Morey repeatedly refusing. She told Idaho Falls Police that...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man tased, arrested in Chubbuck after fight for stolen car

CHUBBUCK — A man police say was trying to get into a stolen vehicle when he was confronted by the owner is now facing a felony charge. Joseph Malungahu Ataata, 36, has been charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.
CHUBBUCK, ID

