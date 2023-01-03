Read full article on original website
Nerf gun arena Battlefield Pocatello a hit among both children and adults
Pocatello area residents who have an overwhelming urge to shoot Nerf darts at people can now do so in a place where it won’t result in a scolding. In fact, hitting people with darts is the entire point. Battlefield Pocatello — a new Nerf gun arena in Chubbuck — is owned by Scott Jensen and his wife, Erika. Jensen said the arena contains two different party areas. One is big enough for about 15 people, and the other is big enough for about 40. ...
Don’t forget about local homeless shelters during the ‘January blues’
EAST IDAHO – Homeless shelters often see an influx of donations, volunteers and gift-giving during the holidays, but one thing to remember is the less fortunate need help during the other 11 months of the year too. Eastern Idaho homeless shelters are bracing for cold winter months as snow,...
Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
Several mountain lion sightings reported throughout Pocatello
POCATELLO—Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city’s north side. ...
Former ISU football assistant Byron Hout leaving to coach Lake City High
Cody Hawkins’ mission to assemble a full Idaho State staff took a setback on Wednesday. That’s because Byron Hout, who had recently moved from director of football operations to defensive flex coach when Hawkins took over, has left. He will become Lake City High’s next head football coach, he confirmed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you to the community of Pocatello and to the people at Idaho State University that...
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts
IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
‘I’m so thankful for him.’ Woman looking for man who came to the rescue at local car wash
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according to...
How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor
IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed
A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal. The post S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.
Carroll College football DL transfer Mason Harwood candid about decision to leave Idaho State
HELENA — Carroll College’s football program will have a new face this spring. After four seasons with Idaho State’s squad, defensive lineman Mason Harwood entered the NCAA transfer portal. After looks and offers from multiple Division I, D-II and NAIA schools, he ultimately decided Carroll was the place for him.
Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing at Southern Idaho gas Station
BLACKFOOT - Emergency crews were called to a stabbing at Short Stop gas station located on Broadway Street in Blackfoot in the early morning hours on New Year's Day. According to Blackfoot Police, officers arrived to find an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until medical crews arrived and transported the man to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The man would be later transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Local man with stalking conviction arrested again for stalking
An Idaho Falls man who was convicted in 2021 for stalking was arrested New Year’s Eve after he was reportedly found in a stolen car. Matthew Morey, 29, admitted he had taken the car from a woman in an attempt to drive to the victim’s residence. The woman who owned the car asked him to bring it back multiple times, with Morey repeatedly refusing. She told Idaho Falls Police that...
Man tased, arrested in Chubbuck after fight for stolen car
CHUBBUCK — A man police say was trying to get into a stolen vehicle when he was confronted by the owner is now facing a felony charge. Joseph Malungahu Ataata, 36, has been charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.
