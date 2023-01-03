Students excited about returning to Rexburg in the new year

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - After a few short weeks of winter break, students from all over are once again preparing to call Rexburg home as they prepare for their studies in a new year. Tuesday was the first day students made their return to campus as the next semester starts on Wednesday.

Families and friends gather from all over to help their loved ones to transition back into college life gathering the supplies and necessities they will need for a successful term.

Brendan Sorensen is a returning junior and is looking forward to the term and the challenging classes ahead.

"I have a bunch more of my more technical classes. I'm going into mechanical engineering, so I have a lot more like more mechanically engineering classes than before," Sorensen said.

He adds despite the possibility of challenging courses he added that he is happy to be back.

"I'm pretty excited. Hopefully it'll be an easier semester than last semester, but looking forward to it."

Sorensen also says he's looking forward to the different activities campus will offer throughout the term. He said he also enjoys seeing the campus during the winter months.

Corwin Belnap is starting his college experience. He says that he is looking forward to how his studies may help him shape his future.

"The biggest thing I'm looking forward to is really just being able to figure out what I want to do with my life and just really dig deep into school work and just being able to yeah, figure out what's going on."

He adds he's also looking forward to the term and the different classes he has.

"I'm excited to be back here at college and just to experience what it's like to be free from the nest, I guess."

Another student returning to campus Holly Hansen is looking forward to continuing her education.

"Super excited to meet new people, you know, get new experiences and just have a good time."

She adds one thing she's looking forward to is progressing her major.

"Studying more about what I'm going into, I guess is just biology and just furthering my education in that."

Hansen adds after school she hopes to become an orthodontist.

A local business that helps students with their school book needs is also happy to see students return. The owner of Book Viking Brian Ward says it's like the city has reawakened.

"It's really fun because, you know, about a week ago, nobody was here and it was really boring. And now I got a baby and a cat and it's a lot of fun."

He adds the business has grown thanks to students.

"We're guaranteed to be quite a bit cheaper than other options. And so students have remembered that and they passed it along. And it's been really good."

Ward adds the store also sells various items besides school books.

"I actually dated a gal that needed some money and we put a few of her products out and they sold. And then I started selling more of the rocks, gems, minerals and that kind of thing. And now, once a year ago to Arizona and stock up on all of my products and we're filling a store full of just kind of a full rock store."

Ward is happy to continue to help the students have success at school.

Last term, more than 24,000 students were enrolled in classes with 21,000 of them living in Rexburg. Many of that number has returned to pick up their studies in a new year.

The post Students excited about returning to Rexburg in the new year appeared first on Local News 8 .