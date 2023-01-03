ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Students excited about returning to Rexburg in the new year

By Braydon Wilson
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SD4n_0k23IZm500

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - After a few short weeks of winter break, students from all over are once again preparing to call Rexburg home as they prepare for their studies in a new year. Tuesday was the first day students made their return to campus as the next semester starts on Wednesday.

Families and friends gather from all over to help their loved ones to transition back into college life gathering the supplies and necessities they will need for a successful term.

Brendan Sorensen is a returning junior and is looking forward to the term and the challenging classes ahead.

"I have a bunch more of my more technical classes. I'm going into mechanical engineering, so I have a lot more like more mechanically engineering classes than before," Sorensen said.

He adds despite the possibility of challenging courses he added that he is happy to be back.

"I'm pretty excited. Hopefully it'll be an easier semester than last semester, but looking forward to it."

Sorensen also says he's looking forward to the different activities campus will offer throughout the term. He said he also enjoys seeing the campus during the winter months.

Corwin Belnap is starting his college experience. He says that he is looking forward to how his studies may help him shape his future.

"The biggest thing I'm looking forward to is really just being able to figure out what I want to do with my life and just really dig deep into school work and just being able to yeah, figure out what's going on."

He adds he's also looking forward to the term and the different classes he has.

"I'm excited to be back here at college and just to experience what it's like to be free from the nest, I guess."

Another student returning to campus Holly Hansen is looking forward to continuing her education.

"Super excited to meet new people, you know, get new experiences and just have a good time."

She adds one thing she's looking forward to is progressing her major.

"Studying more about what I'm going into, I guess is just biology and just furthering my education in that."

Hansen adds after school she hopes to become an orthodontist.

A local business that helps students with their school book needs is also happy to see students return. The owner of Book Viking Brian Ward says it's like the city has reawakened.

"It's really fun because, you know, about a week ago, nobody was here and it was really boring. And now I got a baby and a cat and it's a lot of fun."

He adds the business has grown thanks to students.

"We're guaranteed to be quite a bit cheaper than other options. And so students have remembered that and they passed it along. And it's been really good."

Ward adds the store also sells various items besides school books.

"I actually dated a gal that needed some money and we put a few of her products out and they sold. And then I started selling more of the rocks, gems, minerals and that kind of thing. And now, once a year ago to Arizona and stock up on all of my products and we're filling a store full of just kind of a full rock store."

Ward is happy to continue to help the students have success at school.

Last term, more than 24,000 students were enrolled in classes with 21,000 of them living in Rexburg. Many of that number has returned to pick up their studies in a new year.

The post Students excited about returning to Rexburg in the new year appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts

IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business

IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police respond to holiday stabbings among other recent violent incidents

East Idaho experienced several violent incidents over the holidays, including three stabbings and one shooting. Arrests have been made in two of the alleged stabbing incidents—one in Pocatello and another in Bannock County—however, authorities are still investigating one stabbing in Blackfoot and a shooting in Idaho Falls. The alleged stabbing in Pocatello occurred during the early morning hours on Christmas Day and resulted in the arrest of Kylee Marie Adams,...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Rexburg strives to keep roads safe this winter

The early onset of winter has started to create issues for the roads in and around the city of Rexburg. Despite the early onset the city has increased their efforts to keep the roads as safe as possible during winter months. The post Rexburg strives to keep roads safe this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man with stalking conviction arrested again for stalking

An Idaho Falls man who was convicted in 2021 for stalking was arrested New Year’s Eve after he was reportedly found in a stolen car. Matthew Morey, 29, admitted he had taken the car from a woman in an attempt to drive to the victim’s residence. The woman who owned the car asked him to bring it back multiple times, with Morey repeatedly refusing. She told Idaho Falls Police that...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed

A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal. The post S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local jail inmate fails to return from work release

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from the Work Release Program. Amy Marie Goff, 34, of Idaho Falls, has been incarcerated at the Bonneville County Jail since October and was allowed by the courts to take part in the Work Release Program. The program allows qualifying inmates to be released during the day for employment purposes and return to the jail each night. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

After Christmas sledding enjoying the snow after the holiday

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The colorful packages under the tree have been unwrapped and Danny Jones and his family decided to get outside for some fun in the snow. "It's pretty good time. I think I've been more of a spectator. I don't want to break anything, so I'll leave the actual sledding up to the The post After Christmas sledding enjoying the snow after the holiday appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated

REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Spitfire Pickleball is a brand new indoor pickleball facility — the first of its kind in Idaho Falls. "Seems like you play it once or twice and you become addicted," said owner Robbie Owens. "But more so, the thing that we love about it is just how it brings people The post New indoor pickleball facility in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy