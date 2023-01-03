Read full article on original website
1 person seriously injured in assault; SWAT arrests suspect after standoff in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County have arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of an assault with a weapon before 11:00 am. Wednesday to Bothell Everett Highway near 180th St. SE.
SWAT team arrests barricaded suspect
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of an assault with a weapon before 11:00 am. Wednesday to Bothell Everett Highway near 180th St. SE.
Seattle man arrested after standoff at Yesler Terrace apartment
SEATTLE - A Seattle man is in police custody after an apartment standoff in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Tuesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a man screaming and banging on walls at an apartment near the corner of 12th Ave. and E Remington Ct.
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
K9, patrol plane lead to arrest of suspected car thief who ran from police, hid in the woods
EDGEWOOD, Wash. - A man suspected of stealing a car and then leading police on a chase with it has been arrested after a K9 and Washington State Patrol airplane were able to lead Pierce County Sheriff's deputies to his hiding spot. Deputies responded to a call about a ‘suspicious’...
Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours
BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide
On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
17-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Teenager In Tacoma
Police say the shooter and victim knew each other.
Docs: Seattle man told neighbor he killed a woman inside his apartment, leading to his arrest
SEATTLE - A man suspected of killing a woman inside his Seattle apartment told his neighbor about the alleged crime, according to court documents. On Jan. 2, a resident at the Canaday Apartments on Minor Avenue relayed what his neighbor told him to 911 dispatchers. He said he also saw the woman's body in his neighbor's unit.
Man Arrested After Threats to Kill and Property Damage
Officers responded to a disturbance within the 1200 Block of East Remington Court after multiple callers reported a man was screaming, throwing items and banging on walls in an apartment building in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers arrived and spoke with victims who said...
East Wenatchee Police Arrest Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief
East Wenatchee Police have a suspect in custody for a series of catalytic converter thefts. The 39-year-old man from Seattle is accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Costco and Macy's in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says the suspect was later located by one...
Suspect identified and charged in hit and run death of cyclist in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police have identified 20-year-old Mohamed Yusuf as the suspect who hit and killed a 63-year-old man in West Seattle. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Yusuf with vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. Police say victim Robert Mason was biking back home from work when Yusuf hit...
Man charged in West Seattle hit-and-run that killed cyclist in July
SEATTLE — A driver accused of hitting a cyclist near the Spokane Street Bridge last summer and then leaving him to die has been charged with vehicular homicide. Robb Mason, 63, was riding an electric bike on July 15, 2022, when he was hit by a car, whose driver fled.
Police Search for Robbery, Carjacking Suspect
Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department is searching for a male suspect who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday,...
Police warn of armed robbers targeting stand-alone ATMs in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say armed thieves are targeting stand-alone ATMs in the city, and police want the information out as quick as possible to warn the public. In the last two weeks, TPD reported eight armed robberies at two different ATMs. Police say one incident happened at the...
Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business. Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.
Suspects accused of 8 armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma
We're learning more about the armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma. Police tell us two thieves targeted customers at a Chase Bank ATM on Pacific Ave. seven times.
Second suspect in Lacey murder arrested in Nevada, lengthy pursuit and capture
Authorities have arrested the other fraternal twin wanted for the murder of a Kenmore man in August. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday, December 30, Lacey police announced in a Facebook post. Lacey police sought the help of the North Las Vegas Police Department in...
Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff
A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
