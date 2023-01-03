ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

q13fox.com

SWAT team arrests barricaded suspect

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of an assault with a weapon before 11:00 am. Wednesday to Bothell Everett Highway near 180th St. SE.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man arrested after standoff at Yesler Terrace apartment

SEATTLE - A Seattle man is in police custody after an apartment standoff in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Tuesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a man screaming and banging on walls at an apartment near the corner of 12th Ave. and E Remington Ct.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours

BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
BOTHELL, WA
everettpost.com

Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide

On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
MARYSVILLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After Threats to Kill and Property Damage

Officers responded to a disturbance within the 1200 Block of East Remington Court after multiple callers reported a man was screaming, throwing items and banging on walls in an apartment building in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers arrived and spoke with victims who said...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Police Arrest Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief

East Wenatchee Police have a suspect in custody for a series of catalytic converter thefts. The 39-year-old man from Seattle is accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Costco and Macy's in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says the suspect was later located by one...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Key News Network

Police Search for Robbery, Carjacking Suspect

Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department is searching for a male suspect who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police warn of armed robbers targeting stand-alone ATMs in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say armed thieves are targeting stand-alone ATMs in the city, and police want the information out as quick as possible to warn the public. In the last two weeks, TPD reported eight armed robberies at two different ATMs. Police say one incident happened at the...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business. Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff

A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
WOODINVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

