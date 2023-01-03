ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Related
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Mikal Bridges misses last shot, Phoenix Suns fall to Cavaliers, ending road trip 1-5

CLEVELAND – Mikal Bridges took the final shot. Suns coach Monty Williams can live with the results either way, but Phoenix ended up on the wrong end of the outcome. Bridges missed what has become a go-to pull-up in the lane as time expired in Wednesday’s 90-88 loss at Cleveland before a sellout crowd of 19,432 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Wednesday Injury Report: A New Issue for Burks

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans know who will be throwing passes Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Based on Wednesday’s injury report, there is a little less clarity about who will be catching them. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was added with a groin issue. He was listed as a limited participant.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Could A Blockbuster Superstar Trade Help LA And Miami?

Tonight, an incredibly injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers club will most likely lose to a relatively-healthy Miami Heat squad. As has become custom here at All Lakers, we're going to take a look at a deal that could behoove both the Lakers and the Heat, two teams that should ostensibly be looking to win this season, given the ages and mileage of their best players (LeBron James is 38, Jimmy Butler is 33, while injury-prone Anthony Davis is in his 11th season).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards

For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench

The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Hornets' Kelly Oubre to undergo surgery on his left hand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate." It isn't clear how long he'll be out; Oubre missed three of the team’s last four games with the injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

B/R Says Suns Will Eventually Settle Standards on Jae Crowder Trade

The Phoenix Suns have now lost their previous six-of-seven games after Monday's 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks, their lowest scoring output of the season. After starting the season strong, a barrage of injuries has hit Phoenix. Cam Johnson is nearing his return from a torn meniscus but isn't practicing with the team just yet. Devin Booker, dealing with a groin injury, will be evaluated a few weeks down the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Brunson scores career-best 38, Knicks edge Spurs 117-114

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points, Julius Randle had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday night. Brunson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who won their third straight since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

