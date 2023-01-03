ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Wichita Eagle

TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff Championship Odds and Best Bet

The 2023 college football national championship game features the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs facing the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. The Horned Frogs, who were listed as 400-1 moon shots in championship futures in August, are eager to complete one of the biggest upsets in sports history. The rubber will...
ATHENS, GA

