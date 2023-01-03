Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF
Many football fans outside of western New York are being introduced to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the most unfortunate of circumstances after he collapsed during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on...
Steelers Start Browns Week With Seven Players Injured
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened preparation for the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 with eight injuries to report, all of which were players missing practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned three players the team will monitor throughout the week after suffering injuries, or re-injuring lingering issues against the Baltimore Ravens. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and cornerback James Pierre (concussion) were on that list.
Star Ohio State player announces surprising return
Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs activate receiver Mecole Hardman from NFL’s reserve/injured list: details here
After 21 days, the wait is finally over. The Chiefs on Wednesday activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the injured/reserve list to their 53-player roster. The move comes in advance of Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium and with the postseason looming. Hardman practiced...
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17
With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
Bills Cut CB Xavier Rhodes, Sign DB Off Jets Practice Squad
The Buffalo Bills have released veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and signed safety Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad in a corresponding move, the team announced Wednesday. Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 First-Team All-Pro selection, signed with the Bills practice squad on Sept. 28 before being...
Amani Oruwariye Does Not Feel Packers ‘Respect’ Lions
The Detroit Lions will be aware by the time Sunday Night Football kicks off what their playoff fate entails. If the Seattle Seahawks wind up victorious against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions playoff hopes will have been dashed, even before the first official snap of their nationally televised game.
Steelers Film Room: What’s Starting to Click for Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's rookie season has taken a turn for the better as of late with his performance against the Baltimore Ravens being his most impressive outing to date. Sure, the numbers weren't gaudy: 15-27 for 168 yards and a touchdown, but there were some legitimate big-time throws...
Dak Prescott: Cowboys No. 1 Strength - Or Playoff Weakness?
One word we can all agree on when it comes to defining the on-field work of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ... Since returning from his season-opening hand injury, Prescott leads the NFL in interceptions, as 13 of his 14 total picks have come since his return in Week 7. The increasing amount of turnovers has made some call the Cowboys' signal-caller a "weak link."
Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport
NEW YORK (AP) — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
NFL has provided a Week 18 scheduling update. Here’s one thing it means for the Chiefs
The health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains top of mind for NFL fans a day after he collapsed on the field with a cardiac event before medical personnel administered CPR to him on the field. Monday night’s Cincinnati-Buffalo game was postponed after that, and the NFL clarified what...
Wednesday Injury Report: A New Issue for Burks
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans know who will be throwing passes Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Based on Wednesday’s injury report, there is a little less clarity about who will be catching them. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was added with a groin issue. He was listed as a limited participant.
Lions Hoped Jameson Williams ‘Clicked’ Faster
The Detroit Lions remain confident rookie wideout Jameson Williams will eventually break out and have a standout performance offensively. Through five career games, the No. 12 overall pick has struggled to connect on a regular basis with quarterback Jared Goff. Against the Bears, attempts were made to get Williams the...
Chiefs confront uncertainty about seeding as NFL’s final regular-season weekend arrives
It’s a regular-season finish like no other in the NFL. As the Chiefs prepare to kick off Week 18 with a Saturday afternoon game at the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s much uncertainty about how to end the season (and seed the AFC’s top teams for the playoffs). This, after Monday’s Bills-at-Bengals game was suspended when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter.
Sigh of Relief for Patriots, America: Bills Reveal Damar Hamlin Health Update
Not a complete sigh of relief. But clearly a sign of optimism. The Buffalo Bills released a statement Tuesday morning indicating that fallen safety Damar Hamlin is showing "remarkable improvement" and appears to be "neurologically intact." The news is welcomed across the NFL and America, which has been holding its...
