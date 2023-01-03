ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
Wichita Eagle

Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF

Many football fans outside of western New York are being introduced to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the most unfortunate of circumstances after he collapsed during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Texans’ Lovie Smith On Damar Hamlin: ‘Life Is Bigger Than Football’

HOUSTON - In a somber, emotional tone, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shared his feelings and the emotions of his players in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening cardiac arrest Monday night. The Texans returned to their routine Wednesday, doing their best to get back to...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay regarded as ‘logical’ destination for Sean Payton in 2023

Bruce Arians passed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Todd Bowles over the offseason with the hope that the franchise would be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future. Instead, the ship has been rocky throughout the 2022 season but the team was able to secure an NFC South title and a playoff berth with a win over Carolina last weekend.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lions Hoped Jameson Williams ‘Clicked’ Faster

The Detroit Lions remain confident rookie wideout Jameson Williams will eventually break out and have a standout performance offensively. Through five career games, the No. 12 overall pick has struggled to connect on a regular basis with quarterback Jared Goff. Against the Bears, attempts were made to get Williams the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Sigh of Relief for Patriots, America: Bills Reveal Damar Hamlin Health Update

Not a complete sigh of relief. But clearly a sign of optimism. The Buffalo Bills released a statement Tuesday morning indicating that fallen safety Damar Hamlin is showing "remarkable improvement" and appears to be "neurologically intact." The news is welcomed across the NFL and America, which has been holding its...
Wichita Eagle

Bills Provide Positive Update On Damar Hamlin’s Health Status

CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills posted an update on Damar Hamlin's health Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," The team tweeted. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

