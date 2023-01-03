Read full article on original website
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Boomer Esiason: Why Raiders’ Derek Carr is a terrible fit for Jets
The NFL quarterback market is going to be wild this off-season — so many teams in need, so many so-so free-agent or trade-bait quarterback looking for pay days. Will the Giants keep Daniel Jones, or will the one-time turnover machine, who suddenly has stickier fingers than Gerrit Cole, test the market?
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Yardbarker
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
Wichita Eagle
Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF
Many football fans outside of western New York are being introduced to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the most unfortunate of circumstances after he collapsed during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on...
Wichita Eagle
Texans’ Lovie Smith On Damar Hamlin: ‘Life Is Bigger Than Football’
HOUSTON - In a somber, emotional tone, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shared his feelings and the emotions of his players in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening cardiac arrest Monday night. The Texans returned to their routine Wednesday, doing their best to get back to...
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay regarded as ‘logical’ destination for Sean Payton in 2023
Bruce Arians passed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Todd Bowles over the offseason with the hope that the franchise would be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future. Instead, the ship has been rocky throughout the 2022 season but the team was able to secure an NFC South title and a playoff berth with a win over Carolina last weekend.
Wichita Eagle
Lions Hoped Jameson Williams ‘Clicked’ Faster
The Detroit Lions remain confident rookie wideout Jameson Williams will eventually break out and have a standout performance offensively. Through five career games, the No. 12 overall pick has struggled to connect on a regular basis with quarterback Jared Goff. Against the Bears, attempts were made to get Williams the...
Wichita Eagle
Sigh of Relief for Patriots, America: Bills Reveal Damar Hamlin Health Update
Not a complete sigh of relief. But clearly a sign of optimism. The Buffalo Bills released a statement Tuesday morning indicating that fallen safety Damar Hamlin is showing "remarkable improvement" and appears to be "neurologically intact." The news is welcomed across the NFL and America, which has been holding its...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Provide Positive Update On Damar Hamlin’s Health Status
CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills posted an update on Damar Hamlin's health Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," The team tweeted. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs prep for regular-season finale without Sneed. Here’s the latest from practice
The Chiefs began preparations for Week 18’s regular-season finale against the Raiders, scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas, without a defensive starter. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was not spotted on the field during the brief portion of Tuesday’s practice that was open to media. The Chiefs did not...
