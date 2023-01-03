A toddler was killed when a redwood tree fell onto his family’s double-wide trailer in rural California — as a “bomb cyclone” pounded some areas with hurricane-force winds and torrential downpours. The shocking death was reported in the town of Occidental in Sonoma County northwest of San Francisco on Wednesday night. Volunteer Fire Chief Ronald Lunardi said a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy was inside with his parents when the redwood toppled onto their mobile home. “When I first arrived on scene, a frantic father came out of the house holding the child. He was kind of covered in debris and he said my...

OCCIDENTAL, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO