Dad among 4 dead in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash, son says. ‘Irreplaceable’
The helicopter crashed after taking off from an oil platform on Dec. 29, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash leaves pilot and three offshore workers dead as US Coast Guard finds wreckage
THE bodies of a pilot and three passengers have been recovered after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. David Scarborough, from Mississippi, was among the four victims who died in the wreck found by the U.S. Coastguard on Monday. Devastating pictures show its debris ten miles...
Helicopter Wreckage, Bodies Recovered From Gulf Of Mexico
The bodies of four people killed in a helicopter crash last week are recovered. WLOX-TV reports the crash victims and the wreckage of the helicopter have been brought to shore at Port Fourchon five days after it went down in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the outlet, three oil...
Helicopter crashes off Southwest Pass
A helicopter departing an oil rig ten miles off Southwest Pass in the Gulf of Mexico has crashed into the sea. Four people were reported aboard the helicopter when it went down.
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
