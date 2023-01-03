Meek Mill Says He’s Dropping an ‘Album Every Quarter’ of 2023

Meek Mill is planning to have an ambitious 2023 when it comes to his music. To ring in the new year, the “All Eyes on You” rapper took to Twitter and Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 1) to share what fans can expect of his creative endeavors this year.

“It’s not even albums nomore [sic] we really making full docuseries music!!!! Scientist!!!!” Mill tweeted, sharing a link to an Instagram post with video previews of several new tracks in a highly produced, cinematic format.

Related

Meek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family

The 35-year-old captioned the video post , “‘Dream catching’ the movie … date soon come #2023 first quarter,” with a series of sparkle emojis. “Leave a comment! I been loading up for a reason let’s ball!”

But that’s not all. Mill told fans on Twitter Jan. 2 that music will be regularly arriving throughout the year, writing , “this year a [sic] album every quarter!!!!!!”

Mill’s fifth studio album, Expensive Pain , was released on Oct. 1, 2021. The set — which features singles “Flamerz Flow,” “Sharing Locations” and “Blue Notes 2,” and guest spots from Lil Baby, Kehlani, Young Thug and more — charted at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 , where it would spent a total of 19 weeks on the chart.

More recently, Mill released the Flamers 5 mixtape on Nov. 22. At the time, he used the release to tease “My album coming in the next 8 weeks.”

Check out the teasers for Mill’s project below.