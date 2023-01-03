Ohio’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best post players for the 2022-23 season

Who are the top post players in Ohio high school girls basketball this season?

Over the last few weeks, we have taken a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Ohio high school girls basketball.

Our first lists focused on the guards – point guards , shooting guards and combo guards .

And then we looked at the small forwards .

Now we introduce you to the top post players for the 2022-23 season. These players are listed as power forwards or centers.

There are hundreds of standout girls basketball players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! You can discuss the other post players worthy of fans’ attention in 2022-23 by connecting with us on Twitter at @SBLiveOH or by emailing ryan@scorebooklive.com .

Pictured above is Archbishop Alter's Maddie Moody (photo by Gabe Haferman).

Stephanie Altstaetter, Indian Lake, senior, 5’10”

Led the team with 13 points and nine rebounds per game last season and was named first-team All-Conference. So far this season, she is averaging more than 14 points and 12 rebounds per contest.

Elise Bender, Anthony Wayne, sophomore, 6’0”

Named third-team All-Ohio as a freshman last year, as she averaged 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and helped lead Anthony Wayne to the Division I state semifinals.

Naomi Benson, Streetsboro, junior, 6’2”

Named third-team All-Ohio as a freshman, she averaged 14 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. So far this season, she is averaging nearly 20 points and 17 rebounds per contest.

Lily Bottomley, Canal Fulton Northwest, senior, 6’3”

Averaged 16.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season and was named first-team All-Ohio. She is the school’s record holder for career blocked shots.

Regan Clark, Sidney, senior, 6’0”

In just 10 games for the Yellowjackets last season, Clark averaged 11 points and six rebounds and shot nearly 40% from 3-point range.

Lauren Gerken, Liberty-Benton, junior, 5’11”

Was named to the All-Ohio team for the second straight season last year, following up an honorable mention nod as a freshman with second team honors last year, averaging 19 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Kamryn Grant, Africentric, junior, 6’1”

Earned second-team All-Ohio honors last season when she averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Cecelia Hilgefort, Turpin, senior, 6’0”

Averaged a double-double last season with 17.8 points and 12 rebounds per game and was named honorable mention All-Ohio.

Alexa Hocevar, West Geauga, senior, 6’1”

After being named special mention All-Ohio as a sophomore, Hocevar earned second-team All-Ohio honors last season, averaging 16.5 points per game.

Helen Holley, Gilmour Academy, junior, 6’2”

Averaged 10 points per game last year at Laurel and was named honorable mention All-Ohio.

Morgan Hunt, Tri-Village, senior, 5’10”

Averaged 15 points per game last season to be named second-team All-Ohio and the Cross County Conference Player of the Year.

Sophia Kline, Berne Union, senior, 6’1”

Named first-team All-Ohio last season as she averaged 19 points and almost 12 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field.

Daniya McDonald, Reynoldsburg, junior, 5’11”

Has returned to Reynoldsburg this season after a year at Whitehall where she averaged 20 points and 13 rebounds to be named second-team All-Ohio.

Mary Meng, Midview, senior, 6’4”

In her first season with Midview, she was named second-team All-Ohio last year when she averaged 15.7 points and 16.2 rebounds per game, including more than seven offensive rebounds per game.

Maddie Moody, Archbishop Alter, sophomore, 6’1”

As a freshman last season, Moody averaged 11.9 points and 5.2 points per game for the Division II state champions. Both of those were second-best on the Knights only to Riley Smith.

Leena Patibandla, Massillon Jackson, senior, 6’1”

The versatile Wisconsin commit can play multiple positions on the floor for the Polar Bears, and averaged 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season while also breaking the school record for blocked shots in a season.

Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, senior, 6’4”

A special mention All-Ohio honoree last season, she led the Midwest Athletic Conference with 17.0 points per game grabbed10.3 rebounds per contest.

Allie Stockton, Sidney, senior, 5’11”

Named honorable mention All-Ohio with 17 points per game last season. A four-year starter, she had already eclipsed 1,000 career points entering this season.

Daniah Trammel, Winton Woods, sophomore, 6'1"

Averaged 9.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a freshman and was named second-team All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference. So far this season through December, she is leading the conference in scoring and rebounding at 16 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest.

Aniya Trent, Springboro, sophomore, 6’1”

Named second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference last year as a freshman, averaging more than seven points and nearly nine rebounds per game.