Get ready for slower traffic on northbound I-5 through Tumwater this week

Traffic will be slowed on northbound Interstate 5 through Tumwater this week so that a damaged guardrail can be replaced, the Washington state Department of Transportation announced.

The work will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The right lane of northbound I-5 near Trosper Road will be closed between milepost 103 and 104.

Why is WSDOT doing this work during daytime hours? “This is when driver behavior is generally safer, and crews and work zone signage is more easily seen,” agency officials said in a news release.

This work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.