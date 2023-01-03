ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Patrick Mahomes Offers Support in Wake of Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Injury

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqFFv_0k23I5cm00
(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of many across the NFL showing massive support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Mahomes took to Twitter on Monday night after the frightening medical emergency.

Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals. Medical personnel administered CPR on the field before rushing Hamlin to the UC Medical Center.

“Praying hard,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. “Please be okay man.”

The severity of the situation became apparent almost immediately. Players, coaches and fans were visibly shaken after Hamlin collapsed and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Approximately an hour after Hamlin collapsed, the NFL suspended the football game. After the announcement, many Bengals fans traveled to the UC Medical Center to pray and show support for Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement Monday night.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the statement read. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.”

Tom Brady, Tee Higgins Speak Out on Damar Hamlin’s Medical Emergency

A number of current and former NFL players offered their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady released a statement on Twitter.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady wrote. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who played in Monday night’s game, also sent out a tweet after the terrifying incident.

“My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family,” Higgins wrote. “I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.”

Everyone continues to keep Hamlin and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse

Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
Us Weekly

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Share Sweet Photo of Children Sterling and Bronze: ‘My Babies’

Sibling snuggles! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are loving their life as a family of four. “My babies 🥺,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Friday, December 23, Instagram Story, tagging Mahomes’ account. In the photo, 4-week-old Bronze turned his head while lounging in his bed to face 22-month-old sister Sterling. The newborn wore a white onesie with […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Page Six

Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’

They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse. That shouldn’t be too surprising, right?...
Outsider.com

Leah Remini Speaks Out After Kirstie Alley’s Death

Leah Remini, an outspoken voice against the Church of Scientology, is speaking out after the death of Kirstie Alley. In a statement that Remini shared with Rolling Stone, she said, “The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad.” Remini and Alley had a public war of words after Remini broke with Scientology in 2013. Alley was very critical of the King of Queens star’s claims about the Church. Alley even called Remini, a former friend, a “bigot” in a 2013 Howard Stern interview.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy