The winners are announced, and the Elden Ring is back!
The annual Steam Awards began in line with the Winter Sale and all the winners were announced. Elden Ring is also here again!. From the last month of the year, the Steam Winter Sale took place again this time, thanks to huge discounts. As a result, Valve always lets the fans choose the best games of the year in different categories. Which titles are the best among computer gamers? The results are now gone.
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
Hogwarts Legacy Apre-orders had to be cancelled for certain Xbox players due to the delayed release (so there are no emails, like the PlayStation)
Hogwarts Legacy is a long-awaited game for the successful Harry Potter storybook. On Hogwarts, it promises to offer an extraordinary open-world experience for students. The game will be available on PC and Xbox 360, both from current and new generation, and also on Nintendo Switch. There’s a time when the Hogwarts Legacy is in the Pre-order phase.
Games inbox: Selling a Christmas present for PS5, the end of God of War Ragnarok, and beating Elden Ring, a victory against the thunder
Did you get a 4k for Christmas? (pic: Sony) The Thursday letters page welcomes everyone back after the new year break. One reader recommends that the 3DS e-shop has Etrian Odyssey. Change of plansOver the last two years, a lot of people talked about selling their PlayStation 5 or Xbox...
Power Chord is due to be released at the end of January on PC
Big Blue Bubble has revealed they have an official release date for their new game Power Chord now. The game is a heavy metal roguelike deck builder in which you are to play as musical titans battling it out in epic stage battles to decide who the greatest is in all galaxies. Watch the video and get the information of this game as the game is already available on PC, the 26th of February 2023.
Was Goldeneye 007 All Bonds Cheat Really a Hoax?
Skins are all in multiplayer games modern games. What better way to win Fortnite competition than with a golden ballgun in place? But when we wear character suits, we have to buy them with a credit card. Even before online multiplayer, such like GoldenEye 007 locked those such games in a dark spot. Want to play as a certain character? You must earn it. Though many people who understandably long for such systems now are often able to understand these things, there are also a few different types of codees that tend to be falser and urban myths. Few of these legends are as fascinating as GoldenEye 007s fabled All Bonds cheat.
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
Lobbies for everyone: Apex Legends will finally answer one of the biggest demands of the competitive community
The Apex Legends players got some extra magic with the first major event of 2023. Yes, Spellbound will have the right cosmetics, the return of control, and a Seer Heirloom, which players must pursue. Apex players have lobbied Respawn for a long time now, so they can be formed and...
Riot created a new maps of the Valorant
It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
Dominance, Bolt-Battle Royale Hybrid Coming to OBT Soon
The game will be available for everyone on January 12th. Dominance developers immodestly describe this concept as a new word in the game of team multiplayer single-player. The game was born at the intersection of the genres of bullet hell and battle royale and has no analogues. Before the start...
Arcane Season 2 Lore, Updates, Release date, and all that we know about it
After the beginning of the great season in November 2021, Arcane League of Legends must finally meet new expectations this time. Riot Games has become a fan-favorite, winning various awards, including The Game Award for Best Adaptation in the 2022 edition. Now that 2022 has finally arrived, the Arcane season...
Tomb Raider: 95 million copies sold for franchise
The overall number is still growing, the Tomb Raidera franchise has reached i 95 million copies sold around the world and fully comprehendes its long history, a recent report reported. The publisher, who will take the new chapter of Tomb Raider in development at Crystal Dynamics, is taking the plunge,...
Genshin Impact clone trailer shown with mountable dragons and Devil May Cry combat
Representatives of the Korean company Hound 13 have posted a new trailer for their epic role-playing action game Dragon Sword – which many call a Genshin Impact clone – due to its similar gameplay and visuals. In reality, it isn’t exactly the same as the Chinese production of miho.
The two first two games are being added for free
In the second season of The Wizard of Dawn of Death, two games will be delisted from digital storefronts in the same manner (pic: IO Interactive). On the basis of the January Freelancer update, IO Interactive is going to stream the Hitman trilogy so you can buy all three for a price of one.
Ubisoft Star Wars is a huge 2023 game, but not expect a release
Some think that this game will feature bounty hunters, but nothing has been officially confirmed (pic: Disney) Although there were no significant updates, things could be fine for the mysteries of Star Wars games of Ubisoft. Last month, developer Massive Entertainment announced that he’s looking for local playtesters to try...
Atomic Heart Developers Promise on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Mind-Blowing Optimization
Some issues about game which are releasing as cross-gen titles often go on, but as some unfortunate examples show in the past, as many of the games have become quite inferior to older hardware. The Mundfish, the long-awaited Atomic Heartis launching next month, and the shooter will not join the list of those above examples.
Halo Infinite: Whiterun City recreated from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The city of Whiterun, on the date of the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was recreated by Halo Infinite. The Forge in Halo Infinite has already produced some highlights. The bloody DOOM Forge map appeared just spectacular, if you don’t forget that these maps were created by normal Halo players.
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller
Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
Gran Turismo: Sony Pictures Unveils First Footage of Upcoming Film Based on Iconic Racing Game Franchise at CES 2023
Last year saw the surprise announcement of a feature film based on the hit PlayStation racing franchise, Gran Turismo. Over the past few months, several reports revealed details about the film's plot and cast, with actors such as Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou joining in.
Encanceled The Legend of Zelda documentary finally returned to YouTube despite complaints from Nintendo
DidyouKnowGamings new strategy game The Legend of Zeldas video documentary has returned to YouTube after being removed from the platform upon request of Nintendo. This is one of the few cases in which a YouTuber can win a copyright infringement dispute and see a third of his videos resurfacing in the internet. Everything becomes even more special when it comes to the fact that Nintendo didn’t have the ability to play similar games this time around.
