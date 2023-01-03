Effective: 2023-01-05 11:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Henry; Rock Island FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam and rain runoff continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Illinois, including the following counties, Henry IL and Rock Island. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...An ice jam has resulted in some homes and other structures being impacted by high river levels along the Rock River in Rock Island County. Flooding was also occurring in agricultural fields along the Green River in Henry County near the confluence with the Rock River. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. Also, recent rainfall will keep river levels up for a longer duration. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1141 AM CST, Ongoing flooding ongoing high water and minor flooding was occurring across the warned area. An NWS survey, confirmed river flooding was occurring on both sides of River and Pollentier Roads and in agricultural fields near the Rock and Green Rivers. An ice jam is occurring downstream of this location and long with runoff from rains earlier this week, will continue to cause flooding threat into late week. Thus the warning has been extended through Friday evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Silvis and Coal Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 46 MINUTES AGO