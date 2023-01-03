The Pokemon TCG is a fluctuating and unpredictable market. In the past two years, we have been seeing renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th anniversary, the strong Sword and Shield set featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breakout, a COVID-19 lockdown eroding people to find hobbies, etc. For a time, it became hard to find sets and cards readily available. Now that the hype’s settling down, let’s see where modern sets stand. Each month, I’ll do a Pokemon TCG Value Watch series. This series is not financial advice, but rather a way to help collectors know the path of a card’s availability so that Pokemon TCG completionists like myself can grab the opportunity. We will see how the cards of Shield astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, have now been working in January 2023.

