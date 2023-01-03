ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023

Happy New Year! 2023 is here — and that means there’s a lot to look forward to in the new year. For instance, what are the biggest upcoming games in 2023? Whether you’re on mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S/X, there are a lot of new games headed your way in 2023. We will take to the Indian Ocean in Skull and Bones, head to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and get the best of both worlds in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
game-news24.com

Now, there are 2 more games that will add to Game Pass today

Today, “State in Bed” was unexpectedly added to Game Pass subscription that is already available. It sounds like its not the only game that will get used to the subscription today. A Twitter user noticed that the possibility of adding games to the subscription was unknown. At the...
game-news24.com

Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony

We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
epicstream.com

Where to Start I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills After the Anime

Al Wayne’s quest to continue farming while battling demons and orcs is on. I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 1 has ended, but fans might want to continue reading what happens next with Al and his allies. Here's where fans can read I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills after the anime!
game-news24.com

Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay

With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
game-news24.com

The LCS radio show is going to lose its most face in 2023

After becoming one of the most popular faces of the LCS broadcast and competition League of Legends, he said he won’t come back to the LCS this year. The 31-year-old said that the new direction of the LCS doesn’t require a consistent host, and that he will be studying many different options for the next chapter of his life. However, he remains active, and talks to Riot Games to see where he can work in 2023 with the company, even if it is limited.
game-news24.com

Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It

There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
SlashGear

Front Mission 1st: Remake (Switch) Review: I Dig Giant Robots

Pros Extremely difficult to stop playing Becomes very satisfying once things begin to “click” Updated play mode and visuals are nice additions Feels right at home in handheld mode Cons Should cater more to pilot specifications Combat randomness can be frustrating Managing units between battles can be clunky.
game-news24.com

Disguised Toasts team, new Indian organization and more need-to-know VALORANT roster updates before NA Challengers

The first VALORANT 2023 Challengers circuit will start next week with an open qualifier, in which several new teams will participate. After weeks of speculation, Disguised Toast signed multiple VALORANT players but half of the team still isn’t signed, according to reports from Dot Esports. Meanwhile, a Indian organization has taken up Stealing Lunch Money, while the MAD Lions deal has reached a stumbling block.
game-news24.com

Dominance, Bolt-Battle Royale Hybrid Coming to OBT Soon

The game will be available for everyone on January 12th. Dominance developers immodestly describe this concept as a new word in the game of team multiplayer single-player. The game was born at the intersection of the genres of bullet hell and battle royale and has no analogues. Before the start...
game-news24.com

Genshin Influence Mobile Revenue Pass 4 Billion Dollars

They update Genshin Influence Revenue because of mobile income. Sensor Tower data showed that it is over four billion dollars. It also noted that Android and iOS players downloaded the game and installed over 126,4 million times. Thanks, GameIndustry.biz. Genshin Impact earnings have steadily climbed since its launch, with the...
game-news24.com

When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?

The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
game-news24.com

System Shock Remake Release Month Good news

All. waiting for the system rewrite, the year begins with good news. Currently, Developer Nightdive Studios announced the release month. Sadly, it isn’t so far from here. The remake of System Shock will be released sometime in March. That’s good news on the Kickstarter site. SHIFT FOR SYSTEMS!
game-news24.com

Cheap wireless headphones with noise reduction? What do you need at Samsung?

This offer gives you a very inexpensive portable Samsung Galaxy B2A-sonic headphones today. They are actually available only for 59 Euro on Amazon, while they were marketed at 149 Euro upon their release. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the latest wireless headphones which Samsung has launched. This is a...
ComicBook

Pokemon Reveals Why All of Its Kids Are Considered Legal Adults

It has been decades since the Pokemon franchise made its debut, and somehow, we still have more questions than answers about it. Sure, we know a lot about its regions and where its Legendary monsters like to chill, but that is about it. When it comes to lore and daily life, fans draw a ton of blanks. For so long, we have questioned why kids like Ash Ketchum have been able to travel the world and live freely despite being preteens. And now, a surfaced translation of a Pocket Monster novel is setting one big mystery straight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy