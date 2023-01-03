Read full article on original website
The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is here — and that means there’s a lot to look forward to in the new year. For instance, what are the biggest upcoming games in 2023? Whether you’re on mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S/X, there are a lot of new games headed your way in 2023. We will take to the Indian Ocean in Skull and Bones, head to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and get the best of both worlds in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Now, there are 2 more games that will add to Game Pass today
Today, “State in Bed” was unexpectedly added to Game Pass subscription that is already available. It sounds like its not the only game that will get used to the subscription today. A Twitter user noticed that the possibility of adding games to the subscription was unknown. At the...
All the new games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
XBOX Game Pass is Xbox’s subscription service which allows people to enjoy new releases on day one. Giving it the edge over PlayStation’s PS Plus, subscribers to Game Pass can play games as soon as they release at no extra cost. A number of amazing games were released...
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
Where to Start I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills After the Anime
Al Wayne’s quest to continue farming while battling demons and orcs is on. I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 1 has ended, but fans might want to continue reading what happens next with Al and his allies. Here's where fans can read I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills after the anime!
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay
With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
The LCS radio show is going to lose its most face in 2023
After becoming one of the most popular faces of the LCS broadcast and competition League of Legends, he said he won’t come back to the LCS this year. The 31-year-old said that the new direction of the LCS doesn’t require a consistent host, and that he will be studying many different options for the next chapter of his life. However, he remains active, and talks to Riot Games to see where he can work in 2023 with the company, even if it is limited.
Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It
There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
Front Mission 1st: Remake (Switch) Review: I Dig Giant Robots
Pros Extremely difficult to stop playing Becomes very satisfying once things begin to “click” Updated play mode and visuals are nice additions Feels right at home in handheld mode Cons Should cater more to pilot specifications Combat randomness can be frustrating Managing units between battles can be clunky.
Disguised Toasts team, new Indian organization and more need-to-know VALORANT roster updates before NA Challengers
The first VALORANT 2023 Challengers circuit will start next week with an open qualifier, in which several new teams will participate. After weeks of speculation, Disguised Toast signed multiple VALORANT players but half of the team still isn’t signed, according to reports from Dot Esports. Meanwhile, a Indian organization has taken up Stealing Lunch Money, while the MAD Lions deal has reached a stumbling block.
Dominance, Bolt-Battle Royale Hybrid Coming to OBT Soon
The game will be available for everyone on January 12th. Dominance developers immodestly describe this concept as a new word in the game of team multiplayer single-player. The game was born at the intersection of the genres of bullet hell and battle royale and has no analogues. Before the start...
Genshin Influence Mobile Revenue Pass 4 Billion Dollars
They update Genshin Influence Revenue because of mobile income. Sensor Tower data showed that it is over four billion dollars. It also noted that Android and iOS players downloaded the game and installed over 126,4 million times. Thanks, GameIndustry.biz. Genshin Impact earnings have steadily climbed since its launch, with the...
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
Finding your dream job with Lensa as a game developer is an essential tool for getting your dream job done
Game development and job search sites are both things that look logical, but how realistic they are? The answer is not at all because both of them use similar base to their function. The websites use programming, and games, too. Being a game developer at new companies like Lensa is...
Depending on the state of the project, the distance between Microsoft and PlayStation will increase significantly in 2023
This year, an analyst predicts, the gap between PlayStation and Xbox is going to be significant. Every year, industry watchers for GamesIndustry.biz announce their predictions for the new year in the video game industry and take a look at the previous one. The most trusted observers of the GIs is...
System Shock Remake Release Month Good news
All. waiting for the system rewrite, the year begins with good news. Currently, Developer Nightdive Studios announced the release month. Sadly, it isn’t so far from here. The remake of System Shock will be released sometime in March. That’s good news on the Kickstarter site. SHIFT FOR SYSTEMS!
Cheap wireless headphones with noise reduction? What do you need at Samsung?
This offer gives you a very inexpensive portable Samsung Galaxy B2A-sonic headphones today. They are actually available only for 59 Euro on Amazon, while they were marketed at 149 Euro upon their release. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the latest wireless headphones which Samsung has launched. This is a...
Pokemon Reveals Why All of Its Kids Are Considered Legal Adults
It has been decades since the Pokemon franchise made its debut, and somehow, we still have more questions than answers about it. Sure, we know a lot about its regions and where its Legendary monsters like to chill, but that is about it. When it comes to lore and daily life, fans draw a ton of blanks. For so long, we have questioned why kids like Ash Ketchum have been able to travel the world and live freely despite being preteens. And now, a surfaced translation of a Pocket Monster novel is setting one big mystery straight...
Lobbies for everyone: Apex Legends will finally answer one of the biggest demands of the competitive community
The Apex Legends players got some extra magic with the first major event of 2023. Yes, Spellbound will have the right cosmetics, the return of control, and a Seer Heirloom, which players must pursue. Apex players have lobbied Respawn for a long time now, so they can be formed and...
