Retirement reception for Johanna Hicks
1200-B W. Houston Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 2:00—4:30 p.m. If you are unable to attend but want to send wishes, cards or e-mails may be sent to: Johanna Hicks 800 CR 1106 W Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 or email hicksjohanna@gmail.com. “It has been a pleasure working with you, but...
Check Out New Listings, Price Reduction For the Hopkins County Area
Stay informed about the market by seeing what changes have been happening in the last ten days. A few of those changes are included, below:. 1. JUST HIT THE MARKET —Contemporary farmhouse design, 3bed, 2ba in the scenic and country setting of Spring Creek Subdivision!. Fiber-cement siding. Large fence...
The 2023 Outlook for Real Estate in Hopkins County
While 2021 and the first part of 2022 real estate was a feeding frenzy, during the 2nd quarter of 2022, Hopkins County saw a cooling in sales and new listings. Originally, it started because of low inventory in available homes for sellers to move which prevented potential sellers from putting their home on the market. That low inventory meant many sellers decided to stay put from the simple fact that they couldn’t find a home to live after the sale closes. Yet as 2022 continued and interest rates began to rise along with the cost of living, it caused both buyers and sellers to pause. Despite the cool down, if we look back to a pre-pandemic market, it appears some markets are actually returning to a more normal pace. Melissa Dittmann Tracey, at Realtor® Magazine, writes:
Hopkins County 2022 Year in Review
While 2022 certainly had its ups and downs, there were many notable moments for residents of Hopkins County that made the year worthwhile. Here are a few events that made 2022 newsworthy, and cheers to 2023!. Two confirmed tornado touchdowns occur in Miller Grove, Greenview. There were two confirmed tornado...
Sulphur Springs celebrates employees years of service
The Sulphur Springs city council awarded city staff with pins for their years of service at last night’s regular January meeting. Tory Niewiadomski, assistant city manager & community development director. Bruce Miller, SSFD. FIFTEEN YEARS. John Lambert, SSFD. Joseph Evans, SSFD. TWENTY YEARS. Chief David James, SSFD. TWENTY-FIVE YEARS.
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Law Enforcement/ First Responder Appreciation Banquet 2022
Our annual appreciation banquet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 5th at the Hopkins County Civic Center. If your department hasn’t responded with the number of attendees please reach out to info@hopkinschamber.org. We hope you and your significant other will let us show our appreciation with a...
Winter 2023 at PJC Paris Junior College
GRINDING: PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding student Harlie Harred of Sulphur Bluff is grinding on a backing strip during a recent class period. She is working toward certification in structural welding. To inquire about workforce or academic classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus, call 903-885-1232. Contributed by Paul Bailey.
Obituary for Steve Parris
Steve “Cuz” Parris, age 75 of Sulphur springs, Texas passed away on December 30, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
Obituary for Larry Ring
Visitation for Larry Wayne Ring, age 85 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home followed by a private Military graveside service with Hopkins County Military Coalition to be held on January 5th at Ridgeway Cemetery with Buddy O’Brian and Rev. C.J. Duffey officiating. Pallbearers will be his sons and honorary pallbearers will be Sam Tatum, Lewis Tatum, Gary Thompson and Ken Farrell. Mr. Ring went to be with the lord on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances with his family by his side.
What Has Been Selling Over the Last 2 Weeks In Hopkins County?
Stay in touch to see properties we are currently working on that will be available soon! Below are just a few of the recent changes that happened over the last couple of weeks. 1. S O L D — More on this SOLD property:. Great location to build your...
4H A Year in Review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
The 4-H program in Hopkins County is multi-faceted. 4-H members and leaders participate in a variety of educational events, projects and activities. Youth gain leadership skills as they participate in youth based programs. The goal of this plan is to promote youth development in to responsible, contributing members of the society. Integration of members taking active role in leadership and public speaking events will be promoted. The enrollment goal for 2021 was 200 youth.
Obituary for James Harrington
Funeral service for James Harrington, age 62 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Charlie Glass officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Core De Vires, Hunter Stonaker, Darrell Box, Danny Wilburn, Tim Motley and Dakota Jenkins serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Harrington passed away on January 1, 2023 at his residence.
City of Sulphur Springs reports drop in water quality, citizens not affected
The City of Sulphur Springs seeks to notify that they did not meet Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TECQ) standards to treat drinking water this past week, although no boil water notice is required and drinking water is safe. According to utilities director James Jordan, Sulphur Springs Water Treatment Plant...
One dead after shots fired last night on Broadway
A suspect is allegedly dead after shots fired last night at Broadway and Interstate-30. On Monday, January 2, Sulphur Springs Police and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5:51 p.m. to the area of Holiday Drive in Sulphur Springs in reference to an individual that had a handgun and was threatening to do harm to himself and others.
Obituary for Benny Peek
Benny Wayne Peek, age 66, of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Carriage House Manor and the Cottages. He was born on August 17, 1956, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to the late John Robert Peek and Opal Irene Moore. He attended Cumby School in his early days and then transferred to Sulphur Springs ISD where he graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1975. Benny was employed by Flowserve, Inc for over 38 years.
Obituary for Sylvia McBrayer
Funeral service for Sylvia Louise McBrayer, age 88 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Beckham Baptist Church with Doctor, Jimmy Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 6:00P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home located at 876 Wildcat Way.
Obituary for Trudy Tolly
Funeral service for Trudy Tolly, age 79 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens and Rev. Fred Lewis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gagnon, Russell Andrew Dulude, Ryan Dulude, Aaron Randolph, Joshua Cunningham, Jason Lussier, David Dulude and Danny Dulude. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tolly passed away on December 23, 2022 at her residence.
A Year in Review- Family & Community Health by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
I want to start by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. I know this is a bittersweet time for many as they have experienced loss, financial issues, illness, breakdown of relationships and other hardships in 2022. However, we all know that happiness and daylight always return, no matter what! Keep the faith!
Sulphur Springs Wildcats, North Hopkins Panthers and Saltillo Lady Lions All Crack Top 10
The first update of 2023 has been made to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’s Top-25 poll. In 2022 we saw three teams from Hopkins County continuously climb their way up their respective ladders, and they’re setting the bar high for the first week in 2023, setting a new milestone, as all three of them have cracked the Top-10 in their respective classifications.
Local business Christmas trees 2022
Have a holly jolly Christmas, Sulphur Springs! Every year we take pics of some of our favorite trees at businesses around town to spread the holiday cheer. Alliance Bank (Broadway Location) Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Janet Martin Realty. Landers Creek (x2) The ROC. Photos by submitted businesses, Chloe Kopal.
