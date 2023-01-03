ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Springs’s Diocese to hold Mass for Pope Benedict XVI

By Brett Yager
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bishop James Golka will offer a Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on Dec. 31, 2022.

The Mass will be held on Friday, Jan 6 at 12:10 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Diocese of Colorado Springs said all are invited to attend. Pope Benedict XVI was elected to the Catholic Church’s highest office on April 19, 2005, and held the office until his resignation on Feb. 28, 2013.

“Pope Benedict XVI played a decisive role in the history of the Catholic Church through his vast scholarly writings, his contributions to Vatican II, his leadership of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and finally his eight-year reign as pope,” said Bishop Golka. “May he rest in peace. Well done, good and faithful servant.”

