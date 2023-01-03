Read full article on original website
Related
Queen of Tejano Selena Quintanilla ranks No. 89 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 greatest singers of all time
Selena landed between country music pioneer Jimmie Rodgers and Bahian beauty Gal Costa.
NME
Listen to The Murder Capital’s anthemic new single ‘Return My Head’
The Murder Capital have shared a new single called ‘Return My Head’ – you can listen to it below. The track serves as the fourth preview of the Irish post-punk band’s second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’, which is due for release on January 20 via Human Season (pre-order/pre-save here).
Q985
Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0