NME

Listen to The Murder Capital’s anthemic new single ‘Return My Head’

The Murder Capital have shared a new single called ‘Return My Head’ – you can listen to it below. The track serves as the fourth preview of the Irish post-punk band’s second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’, which is due for release on January 20 via Human Season (pre-order/pre-save here).
