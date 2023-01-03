Well, it’s 2023. For some people, a new year is a time for resolutions; for others, it’s a time to consider travel plans, whether it’s revisiting favorite destinations or venturing off to somewhere new. Planning travel over the last few years has been something of a challenge, with the pandemic affecting matters in numerous ways — ranging from personal comfort levels to national policies around borders. And while the pandemic isn’t over, most travel restrictions have reached their conclusion. It begs the question, then — what does 2023 have in store for travelers?

