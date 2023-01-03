Read full article on original website
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Aims for Impressive $20 Million Debut, but ’Avatar 2′ Will Rule Again
A terrifying animatronic doll named M3GAN, short for Model 3 Generative Android, is poised to take the box office by storm. Universal and Blumhouse’s PG-13 “M3GAN” is aiming to generate $17 million to $20 million from 3,400 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales would mark a scary-good start because the modestly budgeted horror film cost just $12 million to produce.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
‘Avatar 3‘ Will Introduce Some Evil Fire Na’vi, Hints James Cameron: ‘I Want to Show the Na’vi From Another Angle’
In James Cameron’s “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” moviegoers are introduced to two different Na’vi clans, the forest-dwelling Omaticaya and the water-dwelling Metkayina. Both tribes are peaceful and only resort to violence when their land is seized upon by humans. However, audiences might soon find out that not all Na’vi are good Na’vi. James Cameron told France’s “20 Minutes” (via Total Film) that the next installment, the still-untitled “Avatar 3,” will introduce a third clan of Pandora that shows off the Na’vi’s darker side. Cameron said “Avatar 3” will explore “different cultures from those I have already shown. The...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
‘Avatar’: James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 3’ Will Introduce An Antagonistic, Fire-Based Na’Vi Clan Called The Ash People
As “Avatar: The Way Of Water” continues to soar at the box office, the adage “don’t bet against James Cameron” proves correct. The first sequel to Cameron’s 2009 smash hit likely crosses the $1.5 billion gross barrier today. And with reports that the film is already close to breaking even, the “Avatar” franchise’s future looks secure. But will “The Way Of Water” surpass the $2.923 billion mark of “Avatar,” as Cameron wants? Only time will tell.
Avatar 3 Will Go Full 'Airbender' With Its Own Fire Nation
They say everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked, and that may be true for more than just one franchise. By now, most everyone knows Avatar: The Last Airbender and its elemental pull. From earth to water and beyond, the series is all about balance, and that is true for another popular franchise. James Cameron's Avatar is much the same, and a recent report has fans convinced Avatar 3 will take a page from Zuko's book.
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Daughter Tries on Mom's 'Pan Am' Uniform From the 70s and It's Epic
It's so impressive that she still had the outfit!
‘Avatar 2’ VFX Team on the Evolution of the Tulkun and Simulating Water for Performance Capture
Shortly after the first “Avatar” finished, James Cameron and the VFX team at Weta went into discussions about what could be better for its sequel. The team started with a virtual camera and stage set up at Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment production company in Santa Monica. “That led to things like building a tank and doing performance capture above and below water,” Joe Letteri, visual effects artist and Weta FX director, tells Variety. Like the first film, there were major technological breakthroughs that have made “Avatar: The Way of Water” the leading visual effects Oscar contender. Among these advances was depth compositing...
Sony and Honda Reveal Gaming EV, Afeela
At the Vegas 2023 CES Expo, Sony took to the stage for the new EV, Afeela. This is a joint effort between Sony and Honda; reportedly, the Afeela car could hit the street as soon as 2026, and it’ll boast technological expertise. At the show, Sony was quick to say that PlayStation 5 technology would exist within the Afeela, as well as a conceptual image of the car, being played on screens in the back of the car was seen.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ Swims Past ’Top Gun: Maverick’ at Global Box Office
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has overtaken Top Gun: Maverick at the global box office to become the top-grossing film released in 2022. Through Wednesday, the 20th Century/Disney release has earned $454 million domestically, and crossed $1 billion internationally for a worldwide cume of $1.51 billion. It also is now the No. 10 top-grossing film of all time, and the second-best of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $1.916 billion.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlejandro G. Iñárritu, Joseph Kosinski, Gina Prince-Bythewood and the THR Director Roundtable'End of Loyalty,' Revenge Thriller From 'Avatar: The Way of Water' FX Artist,...
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Breaks Record for Best Monday in January
Avatar: The Way of Water has rolled over another box office record in the new year. The sequel is now owns the title for the best Monday ever at the theater in the month of January. $21 million for a movie that's been out this long is staggering to comprehend. But, when you add a sluggish holiday season to a field that wants no part of James Cameron's juggernaut and that's what you get. As of Monday, that makes an $88 million 4-day sum for the Avatar sequel. While not as big as the Christmas weekend bump it enjoyed, that does put it ahead of Rogue One's lofty totals from its run in theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's eight week earnings stand at $439 million and The Way of Water has already collected $446 million. It's absolutely wild to wonder how far this movie can go.
