Avatar: The Way of Water has rolled over another box office record in the new year. The sequel is now owns the title for the best Monday ever at the theater in the month of January. $21 million for a movie that's been out this long is staggering to comprehend. But, when you add a sluggish holiday season to a field that wants no part of James Cameron's juggernaut and that's what you get. As of Monday, that makes an $88 million 4-day sum for the Avatar sequel. While not as big as the Christmas weekend bump it enjoyed, that does put it ahead of Rogue One's lofty totals from its run in theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's eight week earnings stand at $439 million and The Way of Water has already collected $446 million. It's absolutely wild to wonder how far this movie can go.

1 DAY AGO