game-news24.com
Kitase: There is a grand announcement into Final Fantasy in 2023, Not The Final Fantasy?
Like a machine so well oiled, Square Enix has actually gained gold with the Final Fantasy project, which in the past few series hasn’t been associated with the quality it deserves. Final Fantasy XIV had a rising popularity, Final Fantasy VII remake, which led to more similar projects and sequels, and Final Fantasy XVI which currently manages to appear as one of the most hype-packed games. And more interesting yet? In 2023, Square Enix seems to have another big surprise.
Final Fantasy 14 gets a new Nier minion with patch 6.3
There's also new Raid armor and an elephant mount
IGN
Ubisoft Creative Director's Tweet Teases Early Testing for Upcoming Star Wars Title; Massive Dev Could Monetise Upcoming Titles
If you were living under a rock, then you probably do not know that Ubisoft has announced that it is collaborating with LucasFilm, Disney and Massive Entertainment. This collaboration is taking place for a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game itself will be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Most Anticipated Video Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge one for video games. Here are some of the most anticipated titles set to release throughout 2023. Last year gave us some big hitters, including the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And while these titles kept us entertained and busy throughout 2022, this new year is looking even bigger.
IGN
Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia - Official Jack Garland Trailer
Jack Garland from Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin arrives in the mobile game Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia. Check out the trailer to see the character in action.
All the new games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
XBOX Game Pass is Xbox’s subscription service which allows people to enjoy new releases on day one. Giving it the edge over PlayStation’s PS Plus, subscribers to Game Pass can play games as soon as they release at no extra cost. A number of amazing games were released...
The making of BioShock: How Irrational Games created an FPS that's still celebrated 15 years on
This year marked the 15th anniversary of BioShock, Retro Gamer looks back on the development of the celebrated FPS
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Switch
TEARS of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch. Rumours surfaced that Nintendo was once focused on developing an upgrade for the Nintendo Switch, akin to a Switch Pro. However, it appears that these plans...
game-news24.com
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
game-news24.com
Mega Salamance, Shiny Dedenne fulfill Pokémon Gos Twinkling Fantasy in new event
Dragon and Fairy-types are causing new excitement. The theme of the Twinkling Fantasy event is the introduction of Mega Salamance to Pokemon Go. The movie is going to be appearing in Mega Raids from 10 to 18 Jan. This continues to give Niantics a push for the addition of Hoenn Megaevolutions to the game ahead of the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn in February.
game-news24.com
The LCS radio show is going to lose its most face in 2023
After becoming one of the most popular faces of the LCS broadcast and competition League of Legends, he said he won’t come back to the LCS this year. The 31-year-old said that the new direction of the LCS doesn’t require a consistent host, and that he will be studying many different options for the next chapter of his life. However, he remains active, and talks to Riot Games to see where he can work in 2023 with the company, even if it is limited.
ComicBook
New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
game-news24.com
Disguised Toasts team, new Indian organization and more need-to-know VALORANT roster updates before NA Challengers
The first VALORANT 2023 Challengers circuit will start next week with an open qualifier, in which several new teams will participate. After weeks of speculation, Disguised Toast signed multiple VALORANT players but half of the team still isn’t signed, according to reports from Dot Esports. Meanwhile, a Indian organization has taken up Stealing Lunch Money, while the MAD Lions deal has reached a stumbling block.
progameguides.com
Get ready for FFXIV Patch 6.3 in style with free official kit
With the next Final Fantasy XIV patch, 6.3, just days away, Square Enix has released an official Fan Kit for players to show off their love for the game. The kit, featuring wallpapers for your phone, PC, and other devices, was shared on the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitter on January 4.
game-news24.com
Depending on the state of the project, the distance between Microsoft and PlayStation will increase significantly in 2023
This year, an analyst predicts, the gap between PlayStation and Xbox is going to be significant. Every year, industry watchers for GamesIndustry.biz announce their predictions for the new year in the video game industry and take a look at the previous one. The most trusted observers of the GIs is...
game-news24.com
Dominance, Bolt-Battle Royale Hybrid Coming to OBT Soon
The game will be available for everyone on January 12th. Dominance developers immodestly describe this concept as a new word in the game of team multiplayer single-player. The game was born at the intersection of the genres of bullet hell and battle royale and has no analogues. Before the start...
game-news24.com
Riot created a new maps of the Valorant
It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team had to beat other developers to win the project
Bloober Team was invited to pitch the remake back in 2019
game-news24.com
Selon le leak, Fortnite will ban Discord bot exploits
Fortnite has earned a huge support of millions of players during its tenure. This became a long-lasting community in the vicinity of that organization. This has turned out to be very positiv for the game, but it also led to widespread cheating using exploits as soon as they were discovered. Now, a recent sting from December will ban users a few years ago according to a new leak in Twitter.
game-news24.com
Eversoul Reroll How to Guide Eversouls!
Would you like to see that cool early game boost? Look no further! We got the guide from Eversoul, which will instruct you how to perform the reroll, and to give you some basic tricks. Rerolling is a well-known practice in the gacha world. With the exception of all those wishing to go along the same route, you can continue a game.
