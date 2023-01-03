ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

game-news24.com

Kitase: There is a grand announcement into Final Fantasy in 2023, Not The Final Fantasy?

Like a machine so well oiled, Square Enix has actually gained gold with the Final Fantasy project, which in the past few series hasn’t been associated with the quality it deserves. Final Fantasy XIV had a rising popularity, Final Fantasy VII remake, which led to more similar projects and sequels, and Final Fantasy XVI which currently manages to appear as one of the most hype-packed games. And more interesting yet? In 2023, Square Enix seems to have another big surprise.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Most Anticipated Video Game Releases in 2023

2023 is shaping up to be a huge one for video games. Here are some of the most anticipated titles set to release throughout 2023. Last year gave us some big hitters, including the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And while these titles kept us entertained and busy throughout 2022, this new year is looking even bigger.
game-news24.com

Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony

We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
game-news24.com

Mega Salamance, Shiny Dedenne fulfill Pokémon Gos Twinkling Fantasy in new event

Dragon and Fairy-types are causing new excitement. The theme of the Twinkling Fantasy event is the introduction of Mega Salamance to Pokemon Go. The movie is going to be appearing in Mega Raids from 10 to 18 Jan. This continues to give Niantics a push for the addition of Hoenn Megaevolutions to the game ahead of the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn in February.
game-news24.com

The LCS radio show is going to lose its most face in 2023

After becoming one of the most popular faces of the LCS broadcast and competition League of Legends, he said he won’t come back to the LCS this year. The 31-year-old said that the new direction of the LCS doesn’t require a consistent host, and that he will be studying many different options for the next chapter of his life. However, he remains active, and talks to Riot Games to see where he can work in 2023 with the company, even if it is limited.
ComicBook

New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
game-news24.com

Disguised Toasts team, new Indian organization and more need-to-know VALORANT roster updates before NA Challengers

The first VALORANT 2023 Challengers circuit will start next week with an open qualifier, in which several new teams will participate. After weeks of speculation, Disguised Toast signed multiple VALORANT players but half of the team still isn’t signed, according to reports from Dot Esports. Meanwhile, a Indian organization has taken up Stealing Lunch Money, while the MAD Lions deal has reached a stumbling block.
progameguides.com

Get ready for FFXIV Patch 6.3 in style with free official kit

With the next Final Fantasy XIV patch, 6.3, just days away, Square Enix has released an official Fan Kit for players to show off their love for the game. The kit, featuring wallpapers for your phone, PC, and other devices, was shared on the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitter on January 4.
game-news24.com

Dominance, Bolt-Battle Royale Hybrid Coming to OBT Soon

The game will be available for everyone on January 12th. Dominance developers immodestly describe this concept as a new word in the game of team multiplayer single-player. The game was born at the intersection of the genres of bullet hell and battle royale and has no analogues. Before the start...
game-news24.com

Riot created a new maps of the Valorant

It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
game-news24.com

Selon le leak, Fortnite will ban Discord bot exploits

Fortnite has earned a huge support of millions of players during its tenure. This became a long-lasting community in the vicinity of that organization. This has turned out to be very positiv for the game, but it also led to widespread cheating using exploits as soon as they were discovered. Now, a recent sting from December will ban users a few years ago according to a new leak in Twitter.
game-news24.com

Eversoul Reroll How to Guide Eversouls!

Would you like to see that cool early game boost? Look no further! We got the guide from Eversoul, which will instruct you how to perform the reroll, and to give you some basic tricks. Rerolling is a well-known practice in the gacha world. With the exception of all those wishing to go along the same route, you can continue a game.

