Video: Man mugged, then left on ground outside Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Police said the incident happened at a gas station near Sullivant Avenue and South Hague Avenue on Dec. 2 at approximately 5:25 p.m. The suspect saw […]
Four suspects in custody in connection with northwest Columbus homicide
A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
Grove City Police Search for Information on Armed Car Jacking Incident
On December 8, 2022, at 3:00 pm, while at a business parking lot in the. 3100 block of Park Street, two younger thin black males wearing all black. and masks displayed handguns forcing the victim to give them his car keys. One of the suspects took the victim’s Cadillac and...
Whitehall investigation reveals man shot himself in the leg while in a stolen car
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Additional details have been released regarding a shooting on New Year’s Day in Whitehall. On Jan. 1 at 3:21 p.m., Whitehall police responded to shots fired at the intersection of East Main Street and Hamilton Road. When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his […]
Man wanted for theft of booze from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a store in Clintonville. Police said that on Nov. 17, the suspect walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. The man took two boxes of Patron Tequila and […]
Police searching for suspects who stole 8 pairs of shoes from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two people accused of stealing several pairs of shoes from a Columbus store last month. A man and woman walked into a store along Hilliard-Rome Road on Dec. 13 just before 11 a.m. According to officers, the suspects took eight pairs...
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
Man Who Left Recovery House and Stole a Car Found Guilty in Pickaway Common Pleas
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
2 persons of interest identified after deadly Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified two people of interest in a deadly north Columbus gas station shooting. Hassan Hassan, 22, was shot multiple times Monday night at the Shell gas station near Cleveland Avenu and Morse Road. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Witnesses told police...
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teenagers connected to a deadly shooting in northwest Columbus have been arrested, according to police. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. On Dec. 3, officers were called...
CPD seeking help in finding missing child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
CPD look to identify two persons of interest in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — CPD is looking for community help in identifying two persons of interest that could be connected to a November shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood. On Nov. 22, Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. Officers found a man who was shot […]
1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.
‘There is blood everywhere,’ 911 caller details stabbing between 2 relatives
SPRINGFIELD — A woman who reported a stabbing on Sunset Avenue early Sunday morning detailed the events leading up to the altercation to Springfield Police Dispatch. News Center 7 previously reported that two men mutually stabbed each other after allegedly getting into an argument in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson informed.
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
‘Stop using the blue boxes;’ Another area police department issues warning of increased mail theft
BEAVERCREEK — Another area police department is warning people to stop using outdoor U.S. Post Office boxes amid an increase in thefts from the boxes. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering. Beavercreek police issued the public notice Tuesday after officers said...
UCSO Reports December 30-January 3
A deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of a government office on East Fifth Street in Marysville to take possession of drug paraphernalia that was found. A report was filed, #22-1047. 1:26pm Domestic. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Valleyview Drive to investigate a...
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
