Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Thief

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theif unit has two new vehicles to keep an eye out for, Both vehicles were stolen on December 31st in the 6300 block of Isabella Dr. First is a 2016 Black Chevy Tahoe, the vehicle should display a Texas license plate, RSM-3221 and the last six of the VIN are 207048.
PANHANDLE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials respond to fire in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo Fire Department, police, and others were responding to a fire in the area of the 800 block of South Manhattan Thursday morning. According to AFD officials, firefighters responded to the area at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday and arrived at the scene […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher

Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Domestic Violence Court Cases On The Rise

Since the Pandemic Amarillo has seen a rising number of domestic violence-related cases. Family Support Services and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the reasons why. Both offices say the numbers are starting to reach a leveling-off point, but courtrooms are starting to see a backlog...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Property Fraud Prevention

The Potter County Clerks Office is taking steps to eliminate property fraud. They’re offering a free subscription service tha will tell you via email or text if someone is trying to take action to steal your home. Potter county has not seen any action like property fraud yet, but...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle

A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Clearing Burglery Cases In Fritch After Arrest

A man is behind bars and a number of burglary cases made be cleared in the Fritch area after his arrest. The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Fritch Police Department, and National Park Service served a search warrant at 218 Leonard Lane in the Lake Meredith Harbor area looking for stolen property located at that address.
FRITCH, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Lipscomb County Sheriff John Worthington passes away

LIPSCOMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lipscomb County is mourning the loss of Sheriff John Worthington with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office honoring him in a Facebook post on Monday. “The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to the family of Sheriff John Worthington of Lipscomb County after his passing,” read the post, “Sheriff Worthington […]
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Transit to host public meetings on potential route changes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that Amarillo City Transit has scheduled three public meetings on proposed route alterations on two routes. According to a news release, the public meetings will be surrounding proposed route alterations for Route 41 and 42. Officials said a “possible consideration” is potentially combining […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo

An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX

