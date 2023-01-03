Read full article on original website
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Panhandle Auto Burglary and Thief
Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theif unit has two new vehicles to keep an eye out for, Both vehicles were stolen on December 31st in the 6300 block of Isabella Dr. First is a 2016 Black Chevy Tahoe, the vehicle should display a Texas license plate, RSM-3221 and the last six of the VIN are 207048.
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to attract more women to the force, starting with a recruitment event later this month. APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the recruiting “come-and-go” event will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Stolen Auto Day" features pair of vehicles stolen during burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of two vehicles stolen during a residential burglary on New Year's Eve. According to authorities, a 2016 black Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 black GMC Sierra were reported stolen during a burglary...
Officials respond to fire in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo Fire Department, police, and others were responding to a fire in the area of the 800 block of South Manhattan Thursday morning. According to AFD officials, firefighters responded to the area at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday and arrived at the scene […]
2 injured in wreck in Moore County Wednesday
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks. According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi. DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken […]
New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher
Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
kgncnewsnow.com
Domestic Violence Court Cases On The Rise
Since the Pandemic Amarillo has seen a rising number of domestic violence-related cases. Family Support Services and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the reasons why. Both offices say the numbers are starting to reach a leveling-off point, but courtrooms are starting to see a backlog...
kgncnewsnow.com
Property Fraud Prevention
The Potter County Clerks Office is taking steps to eliminate property fraud. They’re offering a free subscription service tha will tell you via email or text if someone is trying to take action to steal your home. Potter county has not seen any action like property fraud yet, but...
1 dead after wreck involving 2 semi-trailer trucks near Goodnight
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a crash that left one dead and involved two truck tractor semi-trailers near Goodnight. According to DPS, the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 287 near County Road 25 on Sunday Jan.1. According to DPS, […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle
A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
kgncnewsnow.com
Clearing Burglery Cases In Fritch After Arrest
A man is behind bars and a number of burglary cases made be cleared in the Fritch area after his arrest. The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Fritch Police Department, and National Park Service served a search warrant at 218 Leonard Lane in the Lake Meredith Harbor area looking for stolen property located at that address.
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
Lipscomb County Sheriff John Worthington passes away
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lipscomb County is mourning the loss of Sheriff John Worthington with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office honoring him in a Facebook post on Monday. “The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to the family of Sheriff John Worthington of Lipscomb County after his passing,” read the post, “Sheriff Worthington […]
Amarillo City Transit to host public meetings on potential route changes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that Amarillo City Transit has scheduled three public meetings on proposed route alterations on two routes. According to a news release, the public meetings will be surrounding proposed route alterations for Route 41 and 42. Officials said a “possible consideration” is potentially combining […]
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
Comments / 5