FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source
The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed. A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.
People
Jill Duggar Dillard Calls Husband Derick and 3 Sons 'My World' as They Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
Jill Duggar Dillard is giving thanks for her family this holiday season. "💙My world! 🥰🎄And @derickdillard is everybody's fave 😍 Love you babe! 😘💞," she wrote alongside a photo of her husband Derick Dillard and their three sons on Instagram Friday. In the photo,...
What Ever Happened To Claire On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans know how important family is to the characters on the show. The soap opera often celebrates family connections, and some of Salem's families go back generations. So many legacy characters have come in and out of Salem over the years, and one of the most interesting is definitely Claire Brady. Claire has family ties to some of the most popular iconic soap opera characters of all time. Her parents are Shawn Brady and Belle Black, making her the granddaughter of two iconic supercouples, Bo and Hope Brady and John Black and Marlena Evans, per Soap Central.
urbanbellemag.com
Todd Tucker is Accused of Clashing with Tamar Braxton During Recent Concert
RHOA fans have been guessing which Atlanta housewife may have recently clashed with Tamar Braxton. Tamar Braxton made headlines recently due to some comments she made on social media. She actually made some interesting accusations hours ago on Instagram Story. She alleged that a certain “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband came for her recently. While she didn’t name any names, Tamar accused the couple of “threatening” her. And she said they have “real beef” because the housewife’s husband “stepped” to her. To no surprise, Tamar’s comments had a lot of RHOA fans trying to piece together clues to determine just who Tamar was referring to in her Instagram Story. Interestingly enough, blogger Ken Barbie guessed that Tamar may have been making accusations about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.
Prevention
‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals the Real Reason Why Her Living Room Wasn’t on the Show
Home Town is back, and fans are thrilled at the chance to see Ben and Erin Napier at work renovating homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. On a recent episode, Ben and Erin took viewers behind the scenes of a very special renovation: their own country house. The hour-long episode showcased the warm and inviting home, including the beautiful kitchen, cozy bedrooms, and even the bathrooms, but one main area was omitted: the living room! Well, Erin took to Instagram to share details from that space too and explain the omission.
The Ultimate Private Wedding Experience in Atlanta, Georgia
Undeterred by Covid, a couple celebrates their love in an elegant, private wedding experience in Atlanta, Georgia. Angela and Darius Walker’s original wedding plans for September 2020 were pushed back twice because of Covid. After their second July 2021 date became impossible, they decided to have a small private ceremony at home instead. However, the pair truly longed for some semblance of their dream wedding. But was that even possible?
Christine Brown Confirms She’s ‘Definitely’ Not Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Split: Sneak Peek of Her Utah Set
Sticking around! Christine Brown still plans to film episodes of Sister Wives following her split from Kody Brown. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” Christine, 50, said in a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video. “This is in fact the set in my home. I’m so excited!” The CBrown Quest founder, who rrelocated to her native Utah […]
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Nicole and Christopher Reveal Their Biggest Concerns Heading Into Their Wedding Day (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight couple Nicole and Christopher had the same concern going into their wedding sight unseen. Ahead of Married at First Sight's return to Nashville for its 16th season Wednesday, the couple paired by the MAFS experts opened up to PopCulture.com about their biggest worry heading into their first meeting at the altar, as well as what they learned during their time on the Lifetime marriage experiment show.
General Hospital Alum Jonathan Jackson Marks Special Milestone With Teen Daughter
Jonathan Jackson first gained fame playing Lucky Spencer on "General Hospital" from 1993 to 1999, and then recurred from 2009 to 2011, according to Soap Central. But one of his biggest passions is music, where his talents of singing, guitar playing, and songwriting shine brightly. His band Enation's song "Feel This" was an iTunes top 10 hit in 2009, per The Columbian.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Reveals Decision on Future With Reality Series
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has split from Kody and moved away from the family's Nevada residence, leaving many to wonder about her future with the reality series. Now, in a new TikTok post, Christine has revealed her decision on whether or not to stay with the show. "I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," she told her fans and followers in the Dec. 28 clip.
Pastor Cal Of Married At First Sight On How The Show Has Evolved - Exclusive Interview
For many of us, the decision to get married is the biggest and most critical decision we'll ever make. As we all know, it's not an easy decision to get right. While the divorce rate in the U.S. has dropped from a high of 50% in the 1980s to 39% as of 2018 (per Time), this is not because people have gotten any better at choosing potential life partners. Rather, according to Time, young adults are waiting longer to get married and viewing marriage as a choice with serious personal and financial implications rather than the default milestone it had been for their parents and grandparents.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Praises Janelle Amid Kody Separation: ‘I Love Her Getting Confident’
Picking sides? Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown praised Janelle Brown amid her separation from Kody Brown. While sharing a recap of season 17 via her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn, 21, commented on a scene that showed Janelle, 53, standing up to Kody, 53, after he expressed that he didn’t want Ysabel Brown to return to school in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
