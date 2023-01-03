Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Related
Alamance County deputies investigate hoax calls reporting shots fired on school bus
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County deputies say reports of shots being fired on a school bus on Wednesday are a hoax. Around 4 p.m., Alamance County Communications started getting calls from a 911-only phone reporting shots being fired on a school bus in southern Alamance County. Deputies stopped some buses for well-being checks, […]
Man arrested, charged after shooting on Comstock Lane, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, Ti’on Conaway has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to […]
WCNC
No charges after pedestrian hit in Statesville
Officers said the vehicle's side view mirror hit the person as they were walking on the side of the road. The pedestrian went to the hospital and had surgery.
WXII 12
Man arrested after shooting leaves one in critical condition, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in critical condition after responding to a shooting on Comstock lane near Ponderosa Drive. Officers said they arrived to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, a victim who was shot arrived at Moses Cone hospital by private...
WXII 12
81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WXII 12
False reports of a school bus shooting made in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A reported school bus shooting was determined to be fake, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Alamance County Communications received calls on Wednesday after 4 p.m. with false reports of shots...
Man dies days after being robbed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man seriously injured during a robbery in December has died from his injuries. The suspect is now charged with first-degree murder. On the night of December 9, High Point officers responded to Windchase Court after receiving calls about a robbery with a serious assault.
80-year-old man dies weeks after robbery, assault in High Point; suspect awaiting extradition from Arkansas, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after an assault last month and a suspect has been charged with murder. According to High Point Police Department, on Dec. 9, 2022 around 11 p.m. officers responded to Windchase Court after being called about a robbery and serious assault. They found Johnny Blizard, 80, suffering […]
Man critically injured after being shot while walking down Northwest Crawford Pl, Winston-Salem Police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was critically injured after being shot while walking, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department say they were called about a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that the victim was walking along Northwest Crawford Place when someone drove by and shot him. He was taken to the hospital […]
Suspect in custody in connection to shooting death of Greensboro mother on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody on Tuesday after a New Year’s Day homicide in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after they were told about gunshots being heard. At the scene, […]
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Greensboro on Comstock Lane, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Greensboro on Tuesday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Comstock Lane when they were told that shots were heard. The road is blocked off at Ponderosa Drive. A victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital. There is no […]
WRAL
Family sues Town of Wake Forest after man dies inside his home
The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer.
abc45.com
Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
WXII 12
Suspect in custody after woman killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide. Police said 32-year-old, Natasha Yvette Walker was shot to death around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police said she was shot in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
Police activity on I-40 near S. Elm Eugene St. connected to Comstock shooting, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heavy police presence was spotted on I-40 near South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro Tuesday. Greensboro police said they're on the scene of an active investigation that is connected to a situation happening on Comstock Lane. A person showed up at Mose Cone after being shot around 4:30 p.m.
WXII 12
Mother, stepfather indicted on charges in case of missing North Carolina girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video is from Dec. 23, 2022, following the disappearance of the missing girl. The case against the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl has moved forward. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested in Dec. on charges for...
WXII 12
Man charged with manslaughter after 25-year old woman was shot and killed at a motel on New Year's Day
A man is charged with manslaughter after a woman was shot and killed at a motel on Capital Lodging Court in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to reports of an unconscious woman in one of the rooms at 6:18 a.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Dasia Gentry shot....
WXII 12
Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
WBTV
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
Comments / 1