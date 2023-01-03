Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs celebrates employees years of service
The Sulphur Springs city council awarded city staff with pins for their years of service at last night’s regular January meeting. Tory Niewiadomski, assistant city manager & community development director. Bruce Miller, SSFD. FIFTEEN YEARS. John Lambert, SSFD. Joseph Evans, SSFD. TWENTY YEARS. Chief David James, SSFD. TWENTY-FIVE YEARS.
Year in Review 4-H & Youth Development by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
As we ponder the events of 2022, there are many good things that took place, along with some not-so-good, but by-golly, we made it! I pray for a good start to 2023 and that you will look up from where your help comes. As I wrap up my columns for 2022, I’ll conclude with a final program summary – the 6th in a series!
Hopkins County 2022 Year in Review
While 2022 certainly had its ups and downs, there were many notable moments for residents of Hopkins County that made the year worthwhile. Here are a few events that made 2022 newsworthy, and cheers to 2023!. Two confirmed tornado touchdowns occur in Miller Grove, Greenview. There were two confirmed tornado...
Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter Joins Lamar National Bank Board
Paris, Texas – Lamar National Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torii Hunter to its Board of Directors. Hunter, a former Major League Baseball player who played for nineteen years, has established himself as one of the top players in his field. Torii is the recipient of nine consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a five-time Major League All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner for his accomplishments on the baseball diamond. In July 2016, the Minnesota Twins inducted Torii into the Twins Hall of Fame.
The 2023 Outlook for Real Estate in Hopkins County
While 2021 and the first part of 2022 real estate was a feeding frenzy, during the 2nd quarter of 2022, Hopkins County saw a cooling in sales and new listings. Originally, it started because of low inventory in available homes for sellers to move which prevented potential sellers from putting their home on the market. That low inventory meant many sellers decided to stay put from the simple fact that they couldn’t find a home to live after the sale closes. Yet as 2022 continued and interest rates began to rise along with the cost of living, it caused both buyers and sellers to pause. Despite the cool down, if we look back to a pre-pandemic market, it appears some markets are actually returning to a more normal pace. Melissa Dittmann Tracey, at Realtor® Magazine, writes:
Chamber Connection for 1/4 by Butch Burney
Thanks to everyone who has mailed or emailed nominations for the superlative awards that will be given out at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet on Feb. 16. Here are some tips for those who want to nominate individuals, businesses, groups or clubs for the awards....
Why does an Eiffel Tower replica in East Texas wear a cowboy hat? Watch the story of Paris, Texas
Paris was founded in the 1840s, and quickly became a hub for business and culture in Northeast Texas. Unfortunately, in 1916, a massive fire destroyed much of the downtown, forcing the town's residents to rebuild. Within 5 years, the downtown area was built back up again, featuring buildings that reflect the numerous architectural styles of the early 20th century.
Check Out New Listings, Price Reduction For the Hopkins County Area
Stay informed about the market by seeing what changes have been happening in the last ten days. A few of those changes are included, below:. 1. JUST HIT THE MARKET —Contemporary farmhouse design, 3bed, 2ba in the scenic and country setting of Spring Creek Subdivision!. Fiber-cement siding. Large fence...
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Jan. 2-6, 2023
MONDAY, Jan. 2 — Sweet and sour chicken, mixed vegetables, egg roll. TUESDAY, Jan. 3 — Sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, squash, okra and tomatoes. WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4 — Tater tot casserole, broccoli, ranch-style beans. THURSDAY, Jan. 5 — Corny dogs, baked beans, and chips. FRIDAY,...
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Law Enforcement/ First Responder Appreciation Banquet 2022
Our annual appreciation banquet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 5th at the Hopkins County Civic Center. If your department hasn’t responded with the number of attendees please reach out to info@hopkinschamber.org. We hope you and your significant other will let us show our appreciation with a...
Emergency Landing At Sulphur Springs Airport
Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments waited for a plane at the Municipal airport that reportedly had landing gear issues and expected to make a belly-up landing. However, after circling the airport, they managed to get the wheels down and landed safely.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 04)
There was a burglary in the 500-block of NW 3rd reported Tuesday morning at 6:09 after someone had gained access through a window on the south side of the residence, and the victim reported a go-cart and stereo speakers were missing. The incident is under investigation. Police worked forgery in...
Obituary for JD Hudson
Memorial service for Joshua David Hudson, age 43 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hudson passed away on December 25, 2022. Joshua was born on September 7, 1979, in Sulphur...
Texas Rangers Investigating Sulphur Springs PD Shooting
Sulphur Springs Police responded Sunday evening at about 5:51 to investigate a report that a man was armed and had threatened to harm himself and others. Officers located the suspect in the Royal Inn Motel parking lot, and there was a brief foot pursuit. The individual pointed the handgun at the officers, and a Sulphur Springs Police Officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect. Officers applied First Aid to the suspect, but he died from his wounds. The department has not identified the suspect at this time. The officer involved is on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation by Texas Rangers. Sulphur Springs Police have referred all inquiries to the Texas Rangers office in Garland.
Obituary for James Harrington
Funeral service for James Harrington, age 62 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Charlie Glass officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Core De Vires, Hunter Stonaker, Darrell Box, Danny Wilburn, Tim Motley and Dakota Jenkins serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Harrington passed away on January 1, 2023 at his residence.
Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured
Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
Country Land Tracts Ready for Your New Home
Looking at smaller acreage for your new homesite? Here is land for sale ranging from 1.2 acres – 8.79 acres:. 1. Country living on 4 acres outside the city limits but still close to town! Convenient location for commuting to Tyler or Dallas via SH 69. A prime area for building a new home with enough acreage to give you room from neighboring properties. Open at the front with trees at the back of property. Sitting between Lake Fork and Lake Tawakoni in rural Rains County and surrounded by nice homes, this makes a great place to build! 🌤
TxDOT Road Report for 1/2
Paris District Road Report for the week starting January 2, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Charles Don Williams Tuesday for Violation of the Probation he was on for Felony Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. They did not disclose the bond amount or other information. Deputies arrested Dedrick Terrell Godbolt in Hopkins County for bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of...
