It was a light week of action due to the holidays, but Putnam County supremacy was clearly on the line at the Mahopac Holiday Tournament last week when the Class A host Indians invited both Class AA Carmel and Class A Brewster to the party along with Class A Horace Greeley, which fired a major monkey wrench into the situation when the Westchester-based Quakers knocked off Brewster, 53-45, in Wednesday’s opening round. However, Mahopac would do its part to reach the finals, eliminating Carmel from the Putnam County experience with a 55-49 Indian victory, thus setting up a Greeley vs. Mahopac finale on Thursday when the Quakers – led by former Mahopac Coach Mike Simone – survived a 55-53 title-clinching win Thursday night.

MAHOPAC, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO