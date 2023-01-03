Read full article on original website
Cortlandt Man Killed in One-Car Crash in Putnam Valley
A 65-year-old Cortlandt man was killed in a one-car crash Dec. 30 in Putnam Valley. According to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, at approximately 3 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a one-car accident on Route 301, approximately a mile west of the Taconic Parkway in Putnam Valley. An investigation found...
Mount Pleasant Moves Toward Demolishing Abandoned, Decayed House
Mount Pleasant officials are increasingly likely to authorize demolition of an abandoned house in Hawthorne that has been deemed unsafe, with evidence that the structure has been infested with vermin and raccoons. The Town Board opened a public hearing last Tuesday to help it decide whether it should authorize a...
Levenberg Grateful for Seven Years as Ossining Town Supervisor
Former Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg was sworn-in Sunday as the new State Assemblywoman in the 95th District by her predecessor, Sandy Galef, on what was “Sandy Galef Day in the Town of Ossining.”. That declaration was made Dec. 27 by the Ossining Town Board during Levenberg’s final meeting...
Raymond Likar
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Raymond Martin Likar (Ray), devoted husband, father and grandfather (Opa), peacefully passed away at the age of 63. Ray was born on Oct. 20, 1959, in Mahopac Hospital, Putnam County. He spent most of his childhood exploring the vast acres surrounding his parent’s home, which was on a street his father lovingly named “Skyview Lane,” for its sprawling views – and just enough land for Ray to foster curiosity and courage, build friendships and occasionally find himself in tricky yet adventurous situations!
Hay Announces He Won’t Seek Fourth Term as Southeast Supervisor
Southeast Supervisor Tony Hay announced last week he will not be seeking a fourth four-year term in 2023. Hay, 75, who represented Southeast for 19 years in District 6 on the Putnam County Legislature prior to being elected to the town’s top post, said he was making his intentions known early so anyone interested in running for the position can start the election process.
Third Annual Restaurant Month Kicks Off in White Plains
Seventeen restaurants in downtown White Plains will be participating in the Third Annual Restaurant Month, spearheaded by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID). The special promotion of prix fixe lunches and dinners runs from Jan. 3. To Jan. 31. “Come out and experience the best of downtown White Plains!”...
99-Home Proposal on Former Country Club Site to be Discussed
The White Plains Planning Board is scheduled Monday, Jan. 9 to hold a work session to further discuss a proposal for 99 high-quality, single-family homes to be built on the former Ridgeway Country Club site. Plans for Farrell Estates at Ridgeway were first presented to the board in October. The...
Greeley Crowned at Mahopac; Somers Wins Pelham Tourney
It was a light week of action due to the holidays, but Putnam County supremacy was clearly on the line at the Mahopac Holiday Tournament last week when the Class A host Indians invited both Class AA Carmel and Class A Brewster to the party along with Class A Horace Greeley, which fired a major monkey wrench into the situation when the Westchester-based Quakers knocked off Brewster, 53-45, in Wednesday’s opening round. However, Mahopac would do its part to reach the finals, eliminating Carmel from the Putnam County experience with a 55-49 Indian victory, thus setting up a Greeley vs. Mahopac finale on Thursday when the Quakers – led by former Mahopac Coach Mike Simone – survived a 55-53 title-clinching win Thursday night.
New Locations to Pick Up Smokehouse Tailgate Barbecue Now Available
Mike Hoffer and Justin Zeytoonian, proprietors of Smokehouse Tailgate Grill restaurants in New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, have partnered with DeCicco & Sons in Somers to introduce The Pit, their in-store barbecue operation. It’s located on the sprawling second floor of the market at their Grill & Lounge Beer Bar. At...
Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains
Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing. The winning numbers for...
Brewster Dominates Carmel Tourney; Indians Crowned at Mahopac Tourney
BREWSTER faced a major question coming into the 2022-23 girls’ varsity basketball season. How would the Bears do without 2022 graduate Grace Galgano? All Galgano did was average a double-double last year (points and rebounds) and during her Brewster career amassed more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Galgano, who is now playing for Roberts Wesleyan, could dominate games both offensively and defensively.
