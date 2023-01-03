Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPads
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
digg.com
Apple's Latest iPad Pro Is Unbelievably Powerful
Sporting Apple's custom M2 chip, the iPad Pro is easily the best tablet that money can buy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you want a proper general computing experience from your tablet, it's worth investing in the iPad Pro. Cheap tablets are fine for watching movies or reading ebooks, but the beefy iPad Pro has enough horsepower to actually get things done quickly and efficiently.
CNET
iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More
If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone and Android
If you’re not having a good experience with your data, chances are your phone is on Low Data Mode. Normally, this option helps to restrict excess data usage from the background, saving you some data costs. But if you want to surf the web properly without restrictions and lags,...
ZDNet
Lost a phone? Here's how to track the location of an iPhone or Android
It's happened to the best of us, that brief moment of panic when our phone is not in sight -- nor in our pockets. I know I can't be the only one who's left their phone on a Target shelf or Starbucks counter, right?. Also: The best GPS trackers for...
Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
hubpages.com
How to Sell Products on Google My Business Without a Website
Nowadays, having an online presence is essential for local businesses. Showing information about your shop, allowing online orders, and promoting yourself through online ads, are strategies that enable you to get more potential customers to your shop or restaurant. Most businesses give importance to having a website or doing social...
How to cast your Android screen to a TV
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to share the content from your phone to your TV screen to give you a better overall viewing experience.
enewschannels.com
Backup WhatsApp on Apple iPhone and Android without Google Drive in 2023
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: It is noted that WhatsApp will notify older makes of iPhones and Android phones with a warning message before WhatsApp stops working on them after 31st December 2022. After this news, there is a panic about how to backup WhatsApp data, and one question arises for old smartphone users, “how do I backup WhatsApp on iPhone and Android without Google Drive?” Luckily, a reliable solution from Tenorshare, called iCareFone Transfer, can backup WhatsApp on iPhone and Android with one click.
game-news24.com
Genshin Influence Mobile Revenue Pass 4 Billion Dollars
They update Genshin Influence Revenue because of mobile income. Sensor Tower data showed that it is over four billion dollars. It also noted that Android and iOS players downloaded the game and installed over 126,4 million times. Thanks, GameIndustry.biz. Genshin Impact earnings have steadily climbed since its launch, with the...
You Can Use Google Lens On Your iPhone And iPad - Here's How
You probably already use your iPhone or iPad to take photos of anything interesting you come across on a daily basis. Imagine if there was an easy way to access background information on the images in your camera roll. Not only would you be able to learn about things that are both familiar and new to you, but in some cases, you may even be able to copy important data and save it elsewhere. Thanks to the technology powering image-recognition apps, these are now achievable endeavors that can significantly enhance the usefulness of your mobile device.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
game-news24.com
Activision: How would Microsoft want the United States to hand over their own arms?
The Redmond company began to fight during the first pre-hearing trial between the FTC and Microsoft. The main licensing of Activision Blizzard // Source: Klobrille. During the end of the year celebrations, the soap opera for the demise of Activision Blizzard resumes with a vengeance. In December, the US government announced via the FTC to sue Microsoft to block its takeover project.
Gizmodo
The Year Ahead in Smartphones
Florence Ion covers smartphones and smart homes for Gizmodo. She’s been writing about the Android operating system since 2012 and recently added iOS to her repertoire. You can follow her coverage here, and email story ideas or arguments why she should switch to the iPhone here. The top story:
game-news24.com
This stretchable tablet flexes the iPad with this stretchable tablet
With this stretchable tablet JVTech Samsung bends the iPad. Samsung OLED-Yawn, Here’s the official name of the tablet that Seoul firm has just presented at CES 2023, the world largest high-tech show. This impressive technical demonstration is very useful for both stretching and strengthening. Let’s bet that the Apple iPad will not be able to be equipped with that type of technology for a long time.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of old phones on 31 December
WhatsApp will soon stop working on millions of phone models.People with older devices will be unable to use the popular messaging app after 31 December without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates,” a statement from WhatsApp said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Follow Santa Claus on Norad tracker as he delivers presents around the worldLoose llama evades police three times before being caught with thermal imaging cameraEndangered pygmy hippo takes first steps after birth at Virginia zoo
Comments / 0