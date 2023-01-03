Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates tick higher as applications plummet
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage inched up for the second week in a row to 6.48% as mortgage applications plummeted Freddie Mac reported Thursday
CES startups face cautious investors amid economic woes
LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than a thousand startups are showcasing their products at the annual CES tech show in Las Vegas, hoping to create some buzz around their gadgets and capture the eyes of investors who can help their businesses grow. But amid the slew of layoffs in...
