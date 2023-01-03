Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane
Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
gamblingnews.com
Sue Ascanio Becomes General Manager at Plaza Hotel and Casino
The popular casino and entertainment location unveiled it hired the services of Sue Ascanio. Sue Ascanio Joins Plaza Hotel and Casino’s Leadership. As a gaming and entertainment industry veteran with more than three decades of experience, Ascanio is joining Plaza Hotel and Casino as its new general manager. In her new position as the casino’s general manager, she will spearhead strategic processes and oversee its operation and growth.
Get Ready To “Spa’rty” At Red Rock Casino
Las Vegas(KLAS)-You gotta fight for your right to party but there’s no fighting when it comes to our right to Spa’rty! Mercedes Martinez chats with Isabella Casanova, the Spa Group Sale Manager from Red Rock Spa And Salon to tell us more about their services.
bouldercityreview.com
Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe
A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29. Casino and hotel owner...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
MHA Nation purchases MGM Grand property
MGM and the tribe have agreed that two acres would be removed from the transaction for a memorial site for the victims of the shooting.
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
Las Vegas is getting a makeover in 2023 with million dollar renovation projects
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority construction bulletin shows 581,000 thousand square feet of new convention space and more than 4,700 new hotel rooms.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Property with Newly Upgraded Oasis Backyard in The Exclusive Community of Rapallo in Henderson, Nevada is Listing for $2.5 Million
1278 Imperia Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1278 Imperia Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a custom home in the exclusive guard gated community of Rapallo in Seven Hills, wrapped in lush green sculptured landscape in front and back. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1278 Imperia Drive, please contact Joe Paul May (Phone: 702-491-9601) at eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
californianewswire.com
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
COVID-testing requirements for CES may impact turnout
With only two days until the Consumer Technology Show (CES) begins, many people have already started to arrive in Las Vegas.
Man threatened to start ‘another Las Vegas shooting’ because of divorce, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening to start “another Las Vegas shooting” ahead of New Year’s Eve because his wife was divorcing him, according to an arrest report. Justine Santos is facing a charge of making a threat or communicating false information regarding an act of terrorism, records showed. The victim […]
WDW News Today
New Complimentary Annual Passholder Lanyard Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
Starting today through February 3, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a complimentary annual passholder lanyard to annual passholders. The colorful lanyard of red, yellow, green, and blue has “UAOP” and “Passholder” on both sides of the strap. A plastic case, for your annual pass and any other small documents, hangs from a metal hook.
North Dakota Tribe Closes Purchase Of Las Vegas Massacre Site
The Three Affiliated Tribes have now closed on the sale of the 15-acre Village property in Las Vegas. The MHA Nation of the Forth Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota has sealed the deal of obtaining the property from MGM Resorts International. This prime real estate has a very grim...
City of Las Vegas to spend $94M for BLM land
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released details of a possible sale of almost 1,000 acres of land to the city of Las Vegas for approximately $94 million, or $100 thousand an acre.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats Food Hall has opened at Aria and is serving up its curated collection of global eats daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Easy Donuts, Egghead and Wexler’s Deli are operating daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Laughing Buddha, Lola’s Burgers, Pizzaoki, Seoul Bird, Shalom Y’all, Temaki and Proper Bar are operating daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. More info is available at propereatslasvegas.com.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas ex-airline exec sentenced to prison for not paying millions in taxes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas ex-airline executive was sentenced to two years in prison after failing to pay millions in taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. William Acor, the former president and CEO of Vision Airlines Inc. based out of North Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to willful failure to collect and pay over employment taxes.
