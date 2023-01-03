Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is here — and that means there’s a lot to look forward to in the new year. For instance, what are the biggest upcoming games in 2023? Whether you’re on mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S/X, there are a lot of new games headed your way in 2023. We will take to the Indian Ocean in Skull and Bones, head to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and get the best of both worlds in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
game-news24.com
Now, there are 2 more games that will add to Game Pass today
Today, “State in Bed” was unexpectedly added to Game Pass subscription that is already available. It sounds like its not the only game that will get used to the subscription today. A Twitter user noticed that the possibility of adding games to the subscription was unknown. At the...
PlayStation Plus games for January have already leaked online
Well this has come surprisingly early, hasn’t it? Although we still have plenty of days in December to go, it seems that we already know PlayStation Plus’ January 2023 lineup. As VGC reports, reliable PS Plus leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has struck again. Before we get into it,...
game-news24.com
Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay
With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
Watch: Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series
A U.S. athlete appearing on an Italy-based TV show set a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive flying bar jumps.
All the new games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
XBOX Game Pass is Xbox’s subscription service which allows people to enjoy new releases on day one. Giving it the edge over PlayStation’s PS Plus, subscribers to Game Pass can play games as soon as they release at no extra cost. A number of amazing games were released...
PlayStation January 2023 Sale: All Games Listed
PlayStation's latest wave of savings has gone live, giving thousands of games up to 75% off for the start of 2023.
game-news24.com
Lobbies for everyone: Apex Legends will finally answer one of the biggest demands of the competitive community
The Apex Legends players got some extra magic with the first major event of 2023. Yes, Spellbound will have the right cosmetics, the return of control, and a Seer Heirloom, which players must pursue. Apex players have lobbied Respawn for a long time now, so they can be formed and...
The making of BioShock: How Irrational Games created an FPS that's still celebrated 15 years on
This year marked the 15th anniversary of BioShock, Retro Gamer looks back on the development of the celebrated FPS
game-news24.com
Weekend drink is a final nightmare in this coming Thriller
Weekend getaways always a big idea, since after the pandemic, it is time to break away from society. A group of friends is looking for a break before it turns out to be a terrible time, which leaves them scrambling in the movie “FEAR”. The trailer for FEAR,...
game-news24.com
Depending on the state of the project, the distance between Microsoft and PlayStation will increase significantly in 2023
This year, an analyst predicts, the gap between PlayStation and Xbox is going to be significant. Every year, industry watchers for GamesIndustry.biz announce their predictions for the new year in the video game industry and take a look at the previous one. The most trusted observers of the GIs is...
game-news24.com
The LCS radio show is going to lose its most face in 2023
After becoming one of the most popular faces of the LCS broadcast and competition League of Legends, he said he won’t come back to the LCS this year. The 31-year-old said that the new direction of the LCS doesn’t require a consistent host, and that he will be studying many different options for the next chapter of his life. However, he remains active, and talks to Riot Games to see where he can work in 2023 with the company, even if it is limited.
game-news24.com
Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It
There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
Upcoming gaming releases for January 2023 – Persona ports to Forspoken
WHILE gaming releases tend to slow down over the holiday period, they are ramping up in full force now January has arrived. Here are the biggest gaming releases coming this month. One Piece Odyssey. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of One Piece, a new RPG will be released for the...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
game-news24.com
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
game-news24.com
NiP reportedly closed out on signing giant CS:GO prodigy to his main team
In Pyjamas, the current Natus Vincere academy player Daniil headtr1ck Valitov has released its seven-player roster for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first big CS:GO tournament of 2023, according to a report from Dexerto. NiP has reportedly been interested in signing headtr1ck since 2022, just after the bench of...
game-news24.com
Genshin Impact clone trailer shown with mountable dragons and Devil May Cry combat
Representatives of the Korean company Hound 13 have posted a new trailer for their epic role-playing action game Dragon Sword – which many call a Genshin Impact clone – due to its similar gameplay and visuals. In reality, it isn’t exactly the same as the Chinese production of miho.
PlayStation's awesome new free games have players 'hooked'
We're not in Kansas anymore. Gone are the days where children and adults would deck each other in the playground over the console wars. Nay, the gaming ecosystem is now governed by subscription services and January's been a brilliant month for PlayStation Plus. Long may it continue. PlayStation Plus subscribers...
PSVR 2 getting 30+ games in launch window, including Gran Turismo 7
Beat Saber is also in development for the new headset
