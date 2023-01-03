ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commercial Observer

Two Longtime DC CRE Companies Join Forces

The Donohoe Companies, a Bethesda, Md.-based development company, has acquired Borger Management, taking the D.C.-based multifamily property management company under its wings. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed. The 139-year-old Donohoe Companies will absorb the 93-year-old Borger Management’s portfolio of 95 multifamily buildings comprising 9,000 units under a...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Last call for $17.5 million in Montgomery County rent relief program

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which aims to provide short-term rental assistance to eligible households suffering from pandemic-related financial troubles, still has about $17.5 million to distribute from the $40 million total in awards, according to county officials. A deadline of Jan. 13 for applications has been set...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville

The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Commercial Observer

Retro Environmental Finds Familiar Home for New HQ in Eldersburg, Md.

Retro Environmental, a demolition and environmental services company, has inked a 9,247-square-foot office lease at the Londontown Business Center in Eldersburg, Md. — in the same building where it already rents warehouse space. Located at 1332 Londontown Boulevard, the two-story, 365,000-square-foot building is owned by investor Adam Khosh, operating...
ELDERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington City leaders hope new plan encourages homeowners to improve properties

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington City leaders are hoping a new plan to combat blight will kick homeowners into action to improve their property. Code Enforcement officers will soon be ticketing homes, similarly to how they ticket cars. The homeowners will also receive a ticket in the mail, and have 72 hours to fix the property. If the property is fixed in that time frame, the fine will be waived. Fines range from $25-$100.
WASHINGTON, PA
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
qrockonline.com

Illinois-Based Grubhub Settles D.C. Suit

Grubhub is agreeing to fork over three-and-a-half million dollars to settle a suit filed by the Washington, DC Attorney General’s Office. The Illinois-based food delivery service was taken to court by Attorney General Karl Racine for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques to increase profits. Under the settlement, customers with an active Grubhub account will receive account credits. The remaining funds will be collected by the District as a civil penalty. In the suit, Racine said Grubhub violated the District’s consumer protection laws.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

What you should know before filing income taxes in 2023

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For many people feeling overwhelmed by the process to file tax returns, the good news is that there is free help to navigate the process. The final day to file personal income taxes is April 18 in 2023, a change due to DC’S Emancipation Day celebration on April 16, according […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Bowser says she will veto new criminal code

WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will veto the new D.C. Criminal Code. The City Council approved the overhaul of the code back in November. At her first press conference in her third term, the mayor said she plans to send a letter to the council with her concerns on the code — as well as her veto.
WASHINGTON, DC

