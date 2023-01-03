WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington City leaders are hoping a new plan to combat blight will kick homeowners into action to improve their property. Code Enforcement officers will soon be ticketing homes, similarly to how they ticket cars. The homeowners will also receive a ticket in the mail, and have 72 hours to fix the property. If the property is fixed in that time frame, the fine will be waived. Fines range from $25-$100.

