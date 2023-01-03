Read full article on original website
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Commercial Observer
Two Longtime DC CRE Companies Join Forces
The Donohoe Companies, a Bethesda, Md.-based development company, has acquired Borger Management, taking the D.C.-based multifamily property management company under its wings. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed. The 139-year-old Donohoe Companies will absorb the 93-year-old Borger Management’s portfolio of 95 multifamily buildings comprising 9,000 units under a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Last call for $17.5 million in Montgomery County rent relief program
Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which aims to provide short-term rental assistance to eligible households suffering from pandemic-related financial troubles, still has about $17.5 million to distribute from the $40 million total in awards, according to county officials. A deadline of Jan. 13 for applications has been set...
Yes, DC restaurants are allowed to add surcharges to your bill
WASHINGTON — It’s always annoying to pay more than you expect for something – especially after holiday shopping season, when every dollar counts. That’s what a conversation online about what types of surcharges restaurants are allowed to add to your bill caught our attention. THE QUESTION:
Commercial Observer
Soloviev Group Envisions an Entertainment District by the UN — With Gambling
New York’s great downstate casino race has some of real estate’s highest rollers competing for one of three licenses set to be given to downstate operators by the state legislature. Soloviev Group chairman Stefan Soloviev and CEO Michael Hershman are playing for these big stakes, with a 6.7...
WTOP
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
Commercial Observer
Retro Environmental Finds Familiar Home for New HQ in Eldersburg, Md.
Retro Environmental, a demolition and environmental services company, has inked a 9,247-square-foot office lease at the Londontown Business Center in Eldersburg, Md. — in the same building where it already rents warehouse space. Located at 1332 Londontown Boulevard, the two-story, 365,000-square-foot building is owned by investor Adam Khosh, operating...
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
LIST: Mayor Bowser announces new cabinet members for her third term
WASHINGTON — A day after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made history by becoming the first African American woman to serve three, four-year terms as mayor of an American city, she announced who would be serving alongside her in the Cabinet. The mayor stood shoulder to shoulder with her new...
Mayor Bowser hopes to convert empty offices into new apartments in downtown DC
WASHINGTON — One D.C. councilmember says downtown and its tax base are vulnerable in ways the District has not seen in decades. Now, D.C.’s mayor has proposed a plan to bring more residents to that area to solve that issue. At her third inaugural swearing-in ceremony on Monday,...
Washington City leaders hope new plan encourages homeowners to improve properties
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington City leaders are hoping a new plan to combat blight will kick homeowners into action to improve their property. Code Enforcement officers will soon be ticketing homes, similarly to how they ticket cars. The homeowners will also receive a ticket in the mail, and have 72 hours to fix the property. If the property is fixed in that time frame, the fine will be waived. Fines range from $25-$100.
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
fox5dc.com
Keeping DC safe among Mayor Bowser’s top priorities as she begins 3rd term
WASHINGTON - Keeping the residents of the nation's capital safe is among D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's top priorities as she begins her third term in office. By wining last year's election, Bowser has become only the second mayor in D.C. history to hold the office for three consecutive terms. As...
qrockonline.com
Illinois-Based Grubhub Settles D.C. Suit
Grubhub is agreeing to fork over three-and-a-half million dollars to settle a suit filed by the Washington, DC Attorney General’s Office. The Illinois-based food delivery service was taken to court by Attorney General Karl Racine for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques to increase profits. Under the settlement, customers with an active Grubhub account will receive account credits. The remaining funds will be collected by the District as a civil penalty. In the suit, Racine said Grubhub violated the District’s consumer protection laws.
Bowser Pledges To Almost Double Number Of People Living In Downtown D.C. Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged Monday to add 15,000 new residents to downtown D.C. over the next five years, raising the population of what she termed the city’s “economic engine” to help counteract the significant decline in daily office workers spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowser made the...
What you should know before filing income taxes in 2023
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For many people feeling overwhelmed by the process to file tax returns, the good news is that there is free help to navigate the process. The final day to file personal income taxes is April 18 in 2023, a change due to DC’S Emancipation Day celebration on April 16, according […]
fox5dc.com
Bowser says she will veto new criminal code
WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will veto the new D.C. Criminal Code. The City Council approved the overhaul of the code back in November. At her first press conference in her third term, the mayor said she plans to send a letter to the council with her concerns on the code — as well as her veto.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS’ stance on COVID-19 testing draws mixed reaction as cases surge
Montgomery County Public Schools strongly encouraged all students and staff to test for COVID-19 before coming back from their winter break, but proof of a negative test was not required to return. The approach has garnered a mixed community response. COVID-19 death rates are back to where they were in...
Bowser Will Veto D.C. Council’s Overhaul Of Criminal Code, Saying It ‘Sends The Wrong Message’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday that she will veto an overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code approved by the D.C. Council last November, arguing that the sweeping bill “sends the wrong message” amid an increase of violent crime involving youth. “None of us can...
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th
The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.
