Digital Trends
GeForce Now upgrades to RTX 4080 for 4K 240Hz cloud gaming
Nvidia announced a major upgrade coming to its GeForce Now cloud gaming technology. Soon enough, gamers will be able to stream some of their favorite titles at up to 4K and 240 frames per second, all thanks to the RTX 4080. The update, which comes with a new membership tier,...
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
The rebadged and un-unlaunched RTX 4080 12GB is here, repped by this MSRP Gigabyte card delivering RTX 3090 frame rates.
game-news24.com
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
Hogwarts Legacy fans are having their pre-orders cancelled
With just over a month to go until Hogwarts Legacy’s release (on PC and new-gen consoles, that is), some fans are now having their preorders cancelled seemingly out of nowhere. As GGRecon reports, a number of gamers have taken to Twitter having received messages about cancelled preorders, and Warner...
HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over
Finding a PS5 is no longer the challenge it used to be. The post HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Samsung's new microLED TVs are five million times faster than your gaming monitor
That's two nanoseconds response times, if you were wondering.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
TechSpot
Asus reveals PC/Xbox controller with OLED screen, tri-mode connectivity
What just happened? Asus has announced an Xbox/PC controller that offers some very fancy features, including a small (1.3-inch) OLED display sitting above the Xbox button and tri-mode connectivity. In the case of the latter, the ROG Raikiri Pro is the first officially licensed Xbox controller to carry this type of connectivity.
AMD crams 16 Zen 4 cores into gaming laptops with the Ryzen 7045 Series
Zen 4 blazing away with all 16 cores... in a laptop.
Skyrim is getting a new update and DLC, but fans are concerned
Skyrim’s enduring popularity can be credited to the game’s top-tier modding community, but rumours of a new update has left both modders and fans feeling worried. Free mods could soon become a thing of the past as it’s thought that Bethesda are planning to introduce a new mod marketplace.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame
Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
game-news24.com
game-news24.com
This year, an analyst predicts, the gap between PlayStation and Xbox is going to be significant. Every year, industry watchers for GamesIndustry.biz announce their predictions for the new year in the video game industry and take a look at the previous one. The most trusted observers of the GIs is...
game-news24.com
game-news24.com
Intel Evo laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs will deliver better battery life and Intel Unison on select devices
Intel just announced the latest generation of its Intel Evo standard. Laptops featuring the Intel Evo badge will deliver better battery life than the previous generation and select models will support Intel Unison.
CNET
Razer Edge Game Handheld Arrives Jan. 26, Preorders Opening Now
Nearly a decade ago, Razer's convertible gaming tablet, the Razer Edge, was the favorite thing I saw at CES. I'm back at CES in Las Vegas, and once again, I've been trying out the new Razer Edge, reborn again. This time, it's a compact 6.8-inch tablet handheld console arriving Jan. 26, for $400 (there's also a Verizon-exclusive 5G-equipped model).
game-news24.com
