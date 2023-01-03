ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau area births, Jan. 3

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Brandon Parmer and Brandy Poirier announce the birth of their daughter River Elizabeth, born at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. River weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Benjamin Grupstra and Nichole Brzezinski announce the birth of their daughter Izabella Jo Jean, born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Izabella weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Lucas Newton and Kyra DeWindt announce the birth of their daughter Miyah Mae, born at 5:37 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022. Miyah weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Marcus and Kelly Wisniewski announce the birth of their son Hudson Alan Lee, born at 8:18 p.m. Dec. 28, 2022. Hudson weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 4, 2023

James Joseph Ryan passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rennes Hospice in Weston. Jim was born April 16, 1928 in Weston, WI, Son of the late John and Frieda Ryan. He married Sandra Woodward on May 5th, 1956 in Pine Valley Minnesota. Jim served in the Army...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Historical Society opens gate to next History Speaks, Chats events

WAUSAU – You can learn more about Marathon County’s history in the January History Speaks and History Chats programs, hosted by the Marathon County Historical Society. The History Speaks program will be presented by Jonathan “Jay” Dick, a technology and lands specialist at the Wisconsin Valley Improvement Co. The WVIC has been the caretaker of water in 21 reservoirs focusing on conservation, flood control, low flow augmentation and regulation of a uniform flow in the Wisconsin River.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city projects and upcoming events. City Business. Dave’s Guitar Shop has reopened in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital welcomes first baby of ’23

Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, formerly known as St. Michael’s Hospital, welcomed its New Year’s baby in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Croix Bridger Quackenboss, son of Tessa and Eric Quackenboss of Plover, was born at 12:35 a.m. on January 1. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Carnival

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
WESTON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Marathon County Welcomes New Sheriff

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Chad Billeb was officially sworn in Tuesday as the new Sheriff in Marathon County. “I am committed to this community, I care about this community, I love this community,” said Billeb before taking the oath of office. “That will not change. I am here because I want to see things better for me, my family, and for everyone else in the community.”
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

New sheriff sworn in at Marathon County Sheriff’s Office

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jan. 3, 2023, is a day that will go down in history for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office as Chad Billeb was officially sworn in as Marathon County’s 52nd sheriff. Sheriff Billeb began at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 in various roles....
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Condor Coffee announces closure of Weston coffee shop

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Condor Coffee announced Tuesday the permanent closure of its Weston coffee shop. “After giving it a lot of thought and consideration for our customers and staff, we have decided to not renew the lease for this location come the new year.”. The coffee shop hadn’t been...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau to host 2023 USA Curling Club Championships

The Wausau Curling Club will host the 2023 USA Curling Club National Championships in March, according to USA Curling. The event is set for March 15-19 with twelve of the top club teams of each gender competing for the national title. “Having this event in Wausau brings high-level curling and...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Former Green Bay Packer faces charges in two Wausau cases

A former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger football player is facing criminal charges in Wausau, after three calls to his home in a roughly two-week span. Bill Ferrario, 44, was drafted in 2001 by Green Bay. He also played for Washington and for the Carolina Panthers before his retirement from professional football in 2005.
WAUSAU, WI
wtaq.com

Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
PULASKI, WI
discoverwisconsin.com

Hometown Heroes: Val Beau, Respiratory Therapist

Striking a balance between your career and life can be hard but employees at Marshfield Clinic Health System have it figured out. In this series, we will meet MCHS staff who live rich lives in and out of work and learn about the healthy balance that a career with MCHS can provide.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting

Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
