Look: Russell Wilson's Goal For His Future Is Going Viral

Despite how poorly his first season in Denver has gone, Russell Wilson isn't giving up hope. On Wednesday, Wilson shared his goal for the future with the Broncos. It's an ambitious one. "Hopefully, we can win a ring or two or more," he said, via TheDNVR.com's Zac Stevens. Wilson has...
