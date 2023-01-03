ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education Department receives 19,000 discrimination complaints

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The majority of discrimination complaints against the nation's schools last year came from students with disabilities.

The Education Department's Office of Civil Rights logged a record of nearly 19,000 discrimination complaints between October 2021 to September 2022. That is more than double the previous year.

The data comes as experts say millions of American students with disabilities suffered significant setbacks during the pandemic. Many complaints also alleged discrimination based on race and gender.

