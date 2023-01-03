Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals Surprising Connection Between Geralt and Ciri
With The Witcher: Blood Origin being set 1200 years in the past of the main Witcher series, there were bound to be some unexpected tethers to the current timeline, and indeed there were. In addition to Jaskier's involvement, there were some big revelations discovered in the prototype Witcher's story, and one such revelation was the surprising connection between Geralt and Ciri thanks to the relationship between Eile and Fjall. Spoilers incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
The Witcher showrunner confirms season 3 release window
Do you remember the days when Netflix’s The Witcher wasn’t plagued by drama? As I’m sure you’re now aware, Henry Cavill announced his departure from the series last year. Season three will serve as the actor’s last, with Liam Hemsworth then assuming the role of Geralt of Rivia in season four.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Imagines a Fem Ace
Ace might have passed thanks to the events of One Piece's Marineford Arc, giving anime fans one of the most tragic casualties in the history of the medium, but his legacy has lived on well passed his sad passing. As One Piece continues the War For Wano Arc in its anime adaptation, the manga is exploring the Final Arc of the series that will bring the Straw Hats' journey to a close after twenty-plus years and one cosplayer has imagined what a female Ace might have looked like.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
netflixjunkie.com
After Superman and ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill to Ace the Role of Antagonist in ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake?
If one door is closed, there is always another door that is opened for you. When Henry Cavill closed two of his iconic characters’ doors, plenty of other doors are waiting for him. After The Witcher, James Gunn didn’t continue Cavill’s Superman. Now, the British actor has plenty of other opportunities for him. He is now associated with Amazon to make a series based on his favorite game Warhammer 40,000. Meanwhile, Disney has an eye on the actor to play another larger-than-life character in their upcoming film.
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy Apre-orders had to be cancelled for certain Xbox players due to the delayed release (so there are no emails, like the PlayStation)
Hogwarts Legacy is a long-awaited game for the successful Harry Potter storybook. On Hogwarts, it promises to offer an extraordinary open-world experience for students. The game will be available on PC and Xbox 360, both from current and new generation, and also on Nintendo Switch. There’s a time when the Hogwarts Legacy is in the Pre-order phase.
game-news24.com
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
game-news24.com
Where to Find Guardian Shields in Fortnite All Locations and How to Use It
There’s one new item that drops in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 where they are to find the Guardian Shield!. Once again, The Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 takes place on an island pulled together from several different realities, but with more medieval themes than anything else. We have...
game-news24.com
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
ComicBook
Green Arrow Fanart Imagines Austin Butler as the DCU's Oliver Queen
Under the tenure of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DC Universe is expected to head into new territory in the coming years. The idea of an expanded initiative of movies, television shows, animation, and more has definitely been enticing for some fans, who have begun to imagine which characters could be a part of those plans. One popular suggestion has been Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, especially after he was name-dropped in the Season 1 finale of HBO Max's Peacemaker. A new piece of fanart imagines one recent A-lister — Elvis and Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler — as the Emerald Archer.
game-news24.com
Selon le leak, Fortnite will ban Discord bot exploits
Fortnite has earned a huge support of millions of players during its tenure. This became a long-lasting community in the vicinity of that organization. This has turned out to be very positiv for the game, but it also led to widespread cheating using exploits as soon as they were discovered. Now, a recent sting from December will ban users a few years ago according to a new leak in Twitter.
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Resurrects The Moon Princess
Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return to the universe that started it all in 2025, as a new feature-length film will arrive that continues the original animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago. With the series popularity remaining long after its original debut, Netflix is getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action adaptation and one cosplayer is beating the streaming service to the punch by depicting the Moon Princess Yue prior to her return in live-action.
game-news24.com
Riot created a new maps of the Valorant
It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
game-news24.com
Eversoul Reroll How to Guide Eversouls!
Would you like to see that cool early game boost? Look no further! We got the guide from Eversoul, which will instruct you how to perform the reroll, and to give you some basic tricks. Rerolling is a well-known practice in the gacha world. With the exception of all those wishing to go along the same route, you can continue a game.
game-news24.com
Ubisoft Star Wars is a huge 2023 game, but not expect a release
Some think that this game will feature bounty hunters, but nothing has been officially confirmed (pic: Disney) Although there were no significant updates, things could be fine for the mysteries of Star Wars games of Ubisoft. Last month, developer Massive Entertainment announced that he’s looking for local playtesters to try...
game-news24.com
A WW1 Horror Film about an ungodly Presence proves that a war is a literal lie
The new horror film, Bunker, is due to arrive in 2023, which follows a soldier trapped in a mysterious bunker amid the Great War. I don’t know that there exists a dark energy in this area, so they turn to each other. In the official trailer, a lot of...
Comments / 0