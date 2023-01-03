Read full article on original website
Wharton MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Second-Year Student & Adcom / Zoom
I interviewed at Wharton on November 13th, 2022 via Zoom. The interview consisted of two parts – a 60 minute Team Based Discussion (TBD) along with a 10 minute 1:1 interview with a second-year Wharton MBA student. There were 5 other students in my virtual interview in a common Zoom room – everyone was quite friendly and eager for the interview.
Columbia MBA Employment Report: Class of 2022 Finds Success out of Manhattanville Campus
The Columbia Business School employment report reveals a successful MBA Class of 2022 and opens with credit to the new location: “The School’s move to its new Manhattanville campus is enabling us to educate more students, embrace more alumni, elevate faculty research and scholarship, entice new thought leaders and practitioners, expand our connection of theory with practice, and strengthen engagement across the University and New York City.”
MBA Admissions Tip: Five Questions to Ask Yourself Before Submitting an Optional Essay
We realize that the questions of whether or not to answer an optional essay—and, if so, what to say—are ones that loom large for many MBA applicants. In addition to our school-specific Essay Topic Analysis, we wanted to suggest a few questions that applicants might want to consider when making this call.
Real Numbers of MBA Admissions: Cost of MBA Programs in the U.S.
In this edition of Real Numbers of MBA Admissions, see the total cost of a full-time MBA per year at U.S. schools. Tuition comprises most of the cost of each program. Other factors, including room and board, program fees, books and supplies, health insurance, transportation and other expenses, have been added to provide the total cost of an MBA in the U.S. by year.
