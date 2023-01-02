Read full article on original website
illinoisstate.edu
Scholarships available for Redbird legacies
The Illinois State Alumni Association and the groups that work in conjunction with the Alumni Association provide scholarship opportunities for current and future Redbirds of Illinois State University, particularly those that are a student of a parent, guardian, grandparent, or sibling who is an Illinois State graduate. Student Alumni Council/Marian...
illinoisstate.edu
Political science and sociology double major driven to make communitywide impact
Ever since he was a child, Illinois State University senior Lawrence Landfair has been enthusiastic about engaging in politics to make his mark on the world. “I remember watching presidential debates and primaries, even though I didn’t understand what they were saying,” said Landfair, a political science and sociology double major. “But I found it interesting that there are people out there trying to make the world a better place in some capacity.”
illinoisstate.edu
New graduate program in marketing analytics to begin in fall 2023
The Graduate School and College of Business are excited to announce the Master of Science in marketing analytics. As the second program of its kind in Illinois and one of only 16 in the nation, this innovative, highly anticipated degree will allow students to develop both broad and deep technical skills in marketing analytics.
illinoisstate.edu
Redbirds find internships, jobs at spring career fairs
To support Redbird career success, Career Services is hosting the following fairs this semester for students and alumni to identify internship experiences and career opportunities. Spring Internship Fair. The Spring Internship Fair on Thursday, February 9, is in the Bone Student Center Brown Ballroom. It connects Redbirds with employers from...
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
wcbu.org
KDB Group abruptly announces Jan. 15 closure of Scottish Rite Theatre, Betty Jayne Brimmer Center
The Scottish Rite Theatre and Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts will be shutting down effective Jan. 15. That's according to a press release Wednesday from the KDB Group, the development company of Spring Bay native and multimillionaire Kim Blickenstaff. In the release, the company says it is...
wglt.org
Electoral board throws out attempts to remove 2 Unit 5 school board candidates from the ballot
Two Unit 5 school board candidates who tried to remove two opponents from the ballot for paperwork technicalities have had their objections dismissed on a technicality. The McLean County Electoral Board on Tuesday tossed out objections Dennis Frank and Brad Wurth filed against two other candidates. Frank alleged Alex Williams did not properly list the name of the county on his paperwork. Wurth claimed Mark Stephen Adams II filed the wrong form to run for school board.
Central Illinois Proud
One candidate removed from local school board ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
WAND TV
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
25newsnow.com
Local couples shuffling to find new reception venues following KDB Group cancellations
Peoria Heights (25 News Now) - The apparent fall of the KDB Group is leading to anxious moments for many in central Illinois, including brides and grooms with plans to travel hours to use those Peoria facilities. A Washington native is now re-planning her wedding reception in under six months...
illinoisstate.edu
New year, new library homepage search box
Milner Library is pleased to unveil a new search box design on the library’s homepage just in time for the spring 2023 semester. Replacing the tabbed search box, the new design features a single box that defaults to searching “Everything”: the physical items you’ll find in the library, books from I-Share libraries, and digital resources like eBooks, articles, and streaming media.
25newsnow.com
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits
PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
Effingham Radio
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
Downtown Rantoul renovations on the way, hoping to draw in more people and businesses
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Big changes are on the way to one area of Rantoul. Improvements that officials said have been in the works for months. Tuesday night, the Village Board is meeting to approve an engineering agreement. That way, a group can come in, take surveys and start getting ready for construction. Before the […]
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023
Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men get past tough Bradley
MURRAY — Without starting forward Jamari Smith, Murray State seemed to be at a disadvantage inside against bigger Missouri Valley Conference opponent Bradley in a big men’s basketball contest at the CFSB Center. The Racers seemed to respond by saying, ‘We’ll just see about that.”
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
