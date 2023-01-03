Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Chicago Has Been Named In The Top 15 Cities On The Planet
2022 was a pretty good year when it came to Chicago being told it was good at things. Not only was it recently named one of the best places to spend Christmas in the world with our very own Christkindlmarket ranking as the third best Christmas market on the planet but O’Hare was named best airport in North America while Chicago bars were acknowledged as some of the best in the world as well as the most LGBTQ+-friendly in the country. Oh, and of course, we were named the best big city in the United States for the sixth year in a row by Condé Nast Traveler! It doesn’t come as a huge surprise, then, to learn that Chicago was recently ranked in the top 15 cities on the planet. Resonance Consultancy, an international consulting group behind worldsbestcities.com, recently released its ranking of the best cities “to live, work, invest and visit in a new global reality” placing Chicago at number 13.
Climate-Friendly Grants From $50,000 To $250,000 Available In Chicago
Small businesses and nonprofits in Chicago could benefit from new grants that help finance climate change efforts and advances the city’s change to a greener economy. Individual grants of roughly $50,000 to $250,000 are available through the City of Chicago Climate Infrastructure Fund. The $5 million fund can be...
Eater
Inside Kyuramen, the Japanese Chain’s First Chicago Location
River North has a new ramen shop, part of an ongoing effort by Tony Hu to bring Asian chains to Chicago. Hu, the founder of Lao Sze Chuan, and his team welcome Kyuramen to Chicago in December, taking over the space vacated by Imperial Lamian on the corner of State and Hubbard.
Fulla Bologna Opening Fourth Location in Rogers Park
The restaurant will move into the former home of Bacci Pizza
McDonald's blocking historic building's redevelopment, owner says
The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.
Southwest passenger in Chicago still waiting for luggage from canceled flight
CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines flights are on-time and planes are flying again, some passengers are still looking for their luggage after thousands of flights were canceled. Jerry Scheffers tried to fly to Ohama, Nebraska with his wife on Dec. 26 to visit their grandkids, but their trip never happened. “I went out and looked on […]
wgnradio.com
The Mincing Rascals 1.4.23: House speaker vote and the Chicago mayoral race picks up speed
The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. Today, the Rascals talk about the vote for a new Speaker of the House. What does the failure to elect a new speaker mean for the GOP? The Chicago mayoral race is starting to pick up speed as a number of candidates have released new political ads. Does it make sense for Mayor Lightfoot to go after Congressman Chuy Garcia with a negative ad? Also, a couple of new surveys out recently show Chicago being one of the most loneliest cities, but also being one of the most fun. And speaking of Chicago, Austin encourages everyone to watch “South Side” on HBO Max!
Portillo's to Make Significant Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. Here's What to Expect
With 2023 newly underway, an iconic chain restaurant based out of the Chicago area is switching up the process to the swift drive-thru ordering the establishment has become known for. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru, aiming to speed up...
‘Why Would You Do This To Me?' Chicago Cafe Owner Speaks After Business Tagged with Racist Graffiti
Chicago police are now investigating after a small business in the Bridgeport neighborhood was tagged with racist graffiti this week. The owner of Cook It Mama Café says she made the discovery Wednesday morning. “It’s sad we’re facing racism in this time of the world,” said Sydney Blakely....
Austin Weekly News
As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
Lightfoot Defends Plan to Open Temporary Shelter for Immigrants in Shuttered Woodlawn School
Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her decision to transform a shuttered school in Woodlawn into a shelter for immigrants bused to Chicago as part of an “all hands on deck” response to what she called a crisis manufactured by the Republican governor of Texas during an interview on Monday with “Chicago Tonight.”
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
COVID-19 cases surge in 16 Black zip codes amid high-risk warning
A Crusader analysis shows the positivity rates in 16 Black zip codes on December 26 jumped to the highest level in two weeks, as rising cases force city officials to urge residents to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings. With anticipated upcoming vaccination clinics, Chicago is on the...
Chicago magazine
Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update
We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
oakpark.com
With real estate deal, Pipeline closes sale of West Sub Hospital
Pipeline Health System, the small California based health care company currently in bankruptcy, completed its sale of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital, its two money-losing Chicago area hospitals, just before the close of 2022. The deal has been in negotiations and state approval processes since last March.
evanstonroundtable.com
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
Lightfoot critic on council backs Willie Wilson for mayor
One of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most outspoken critics, Ald. Ray Lopez was the first to join the crowded race to unseat her. Now, he’s backing one of her opponents.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
New Year’s peeve: Why was CTA service ridiculously bad on the big night?
One of Chicago’s transit traditions is free CTA service on New Year’s Eve, this year from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., with the cost covered by sponsor Miller Lite. In addition to being a nice perk for revelers, it’s a commonsense way to help keep drunk drivers off the road. But what good is offering free service if riders have to wait an eternity for their bus or train?
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
