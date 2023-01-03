Read full article on original website
Related
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
soaphub.com
How Five People Will Be Affected by B&B’s Quinn Fuller Returning
Characters without conflict don’t have much of a storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful. Soap Hub thinks that if Quinn Fuller were to return to the canvas, she’d spice up the lives of at least five different people on the show. Paging Quinn Fuller — Stat!
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
soaphub.com
How Days of our Lives Could Handle Victor Kiriakis’s Death
After the beautiful memorial montage Days of our Lives aired in tribute to the late John Aniston, viewers couldn’t help but start wondering how the show would handle the loss of the one and only Victor Kiriakis. Here are three scenarios that would live up to the actor’s legacy.
General Hospital: Are Griffin and Ellie returning to Port Charles or was their appearance another holiday teaser?
General Hospital fans were stunned on Thursday when Ellie Trout Spinelli (Emily Wilson) was shown having a phone conversation with Griffin Monroe (Matthew Cohen). Neither character has been in Port Charles for a while so spoilers are suggesting and viewers are wondering if this indicates they are on their way back to the ABC soap. The appearance of these two medical professionals could indeed be a preview of the future but it also might simply have been a holiday teaser similar to what took place on February 14.
What Ever Happened To Claire On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans know how important family is to the characters on the show. The soap opera often celebrates family connections, and some of Salem's families go back generations. So many legacy characters have come in and out of Salem over the years, and one of the most interesting is definitely Claire Brady. Claire has family ties to some of the most popular iconic soap opera characters of all time. Her parents are Shawn Brady and Belle Black, making her the granddaughter of two iconic supercouples, Bo and Hope Brady and John Black and Marlena Evans, per Soap Central.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for January 2023
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for January 2023 suggest that the New Year will bring lots of shakeups for couples.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: 4 Stars Back For The Holidays
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals the Former Castmate That He Told, ‘Don’t Go Back to the Soap’
The Emmy winner believed that his co-star had what it took to make it. It sounds funny, but sometimes, the best thing you can tell someone you admire is “Nope, don’t come back.” So Maurice Benard explained during the first State of Mind episode of 2023. (Watch it in full below.) Speaking with Sarah Joy Brown, aka the first of the Carlys with whom General Hospital paired him as Sonny, he admitted that he’d once told one of his on-screen sons not to make a U-turn to Port Charles: Bryan Craig, who played Morgan.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Goes MIA-- 'B&B' Fans Panic Thorsten Kaye Is Leaving The Soap
'Bold and the Beautiful' viewers worry that Thorsten Kaye is leaving the daytime soap.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is taking a break to figure out if he wants to be with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Soap Dirt shared the soap viewers are panicking at the thought that Thorsten Kaye, the actor who plays Ridge, could be leaving the show.
‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Split Over Tabyana Ali’s Performance
Fans all have their favorites. However, the recast of Trina Robinson with actor Tabyana Ali has caused some controversy with 'General Hospital' viewers.
‘1000-Lb Sisters’ in 2023: Where Amy and Tammy Slaton Live, Kids, Marital Status, and More Ahead of Season 4
Find out where Tammy and Amy Slaton are living in 2023, plus details about their marital status, kids, and when their TLC series returns.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Update: A Breaking Point & A Wedding Halted
DAYS spoilers weekly update for December 26 – 30, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of a breaking point, and a wedding halted. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Salem!. DAYS Spoilers Weekly Recap. It was an action-packed week in...
soaphub.com
Soap Opera Comings and Goings: Last DAYS, Reunited & Leaving
Who’s coming and who’s going from the soap opera casts of The Bold and the Beautiful (BB), Days of our Lives (DAYS), General Hospital (GH), and The Young and the Restless (YR)?. Soap Opera Casting For The Week of December 26, 2022. Here’s a list of the top...
soaphub.com
GH’s Michael Blake Kruse Speaks Out On Rory’s Exit
Some thought he was The Hook but poor Officer Rory Cabrera turned out to be a victim of the Port Charles killer on General Hospital. Now, Rory’s portrayer, Michael Blake Kruse, is speaking out on his departure from the ABC soap opera. Michael Blake Kruse – Discharged Patient.
General Hospital Star Avery Pohl Gives New Depth To Esme's Perspective
Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) thought she had everything figured out when she followed her boyfriend, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), to Port Charles on "General Hospital." Per Soap Central, the two met at a European boarding school, and when he found out that his father, Nikolas Cassadine, had faked his own death for years, Spencer sought revenge. Esme was more than happy to join him and participate in his scheme. Esme did many evil things in her time in Port Charles, but nothing was as despicable as videotaping college students Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) having sex for the first time. To make matters worse, she sent the video to everyone at their school and framed Josslyn's best friend, Trina Robinson (then Sydney Mikayla), for the crime (via Soaps in Depth).
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0