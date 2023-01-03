BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the man suspected of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania police chief and wounding another officer in confrontations near Pittsburgh was killed by police after a chase. The officers were shot blocks apart Monday during a foot pursuit in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. Police say the gunman carjacked a vehicle, crashed it after a chase, fled into some woods and eventually fired at detectives, who returned fire and killed him Monday evening. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro identified the slain officer as Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Police say the second officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to survive.

BRACKENRIDGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO