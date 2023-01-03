Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 5, 2023 12:00 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Jennifer Milliner had been a member of council for 6 years and her resignation became effective December 30, 2022. She chaired the parks and recreation committee. Jennifer was credited for her leadership in getting 2 new playgrounds constructed and equipped. including , the one at Jessie Belle Walker Park in the city;s Plan 11. neighborhood.

