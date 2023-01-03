Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds for family of slain Brackenridge police chief has been suspended
The owner of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds for slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has no connection to his family and has been banned by the company, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. County sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko issued an initial alert about the...
'They're not going to leave him': Brackenridge officers keep watch over fallen chief
Police officers from across Western Pennsylvania are keeping watch over Brackenridge, as the borough’s own officers stand guard over their fallen chief. At least one officer from Brackenridge has remained alongside Chief Justin McIntire’s body since he was killed in the line of duty Monday. “There has been...
Mayor Gainey denounces controversial activist who called fallen officer a ‘pig’
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out after a controversial local activist posted comments on social media appearing to celebrate the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire along with photos of her posing with Gainey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photo gallery: Paying tribute to slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
A contingent of police, fire and ambulance vehicles from around the region converged in Tarentum on Tuesday for a procession in honor of slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot to death on Monday during a confrontation with a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant. • Brackenridge police...
beavercountyradio.com
Attorney Releases Name of Off-Duty Police Officer Accused of Killing Innocent Man at Monaca Walmart
The featured image above shows police outside the Monaca Walmart after the November shooting. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 4, 2023 10:51 A.M. (Beaver County, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Attorney Joel Sansone spoke with Mike Romigh Wednesday morning during “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”...
‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Justin McIntire was sworn in as Brackenridge’s police chief on Jan. 2, 2019. Exactly four years later, McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty. According to our news partners at the Trib, Councilman Dino Lopreiato said McIntire stepped up and helped out...
Family of Campbell fire victim questions her death
They question why Ami Maldonado never made it out or called for help.
Police investigate situation with impaired dad in Warren
A situation with a Warren dad is being looked into by Trumbull County Children Services and Warren police.
Tarentum officer injured in shootout released from hospital, healing at home
Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost got to eat breakfast in his own home Wednesday after being shot in the leg during a frenzied and fatal manhunt in Brackenridge earlier this week. “He’s doing well,” Tarentum Mayor Bob Lang said. “He’s in some pain, but he’s out of the hospital.”...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa City Council accepts councilwoman’s resignation
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 5, 2023 12:00 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Jennifer Milliner had been a member of council for 6 years and her resignation became effective December 30, 2022. She chaired the parks and recreation committee. Jennifer was credited for her leadership in getting 2 new playgrounds constructed and equipped. including , the one at Jessie Belle Walker Park in the city;s Plan 11. neighborhood.
State police investigating overnight vehicle chase in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — State police are investigating a one-vehicle pursuit that started around 1 a.m. in the city. Troopers said they observed a Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Boulevard and California Avenue. They activated their lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, leading troopers on a pursuit, according to a news release.
butlerradio.com
Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run
A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
wtae.com
$150,000 stolen from Butler County fire company, police say; treasurer charged
A longtime member of a Butler County volunteer fire company is accused of making unapproved withdrawals from the company's bank account, totaling about $150,000. State police just announced the charges against 66-year-old William George. George is the treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township. State police said...
Local teen accused of shooting, killing best friend appears in court
MONESSEN, Pa. — A judge decided to hold all the charges against 16-year-old Terry Newton of Monessen in connection to the Nov. 29 shooting-death of his friend Amari Altomore. On Tuesday, Terry Newton’s mother Tanleshia Thompson testified saying the victim Amari Altomore was like a nephew to her, her...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
County judge's ruling regarding proposed Quaker Valley High School appealed to state court by Leet residents
A pair of Leet residents has filed an appeal of an Allegheny County judge’s ruling regarding a proposed Quaker Valley High School. Senior Judge Joseph James removed a roadblock for the district to move forward with its plans for an estimated $100 million school in late November. But attorney...
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
WFMJ.com
Sharon man given prison time for distributing crack cocaine
A Sharon man will spend two years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in Mercer County. A federal judge sentenced 27-year-old Jeronte Robinson to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. According to the release, Robinson and other co-conspirators distributed crack cocaine from a home on...
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
Comments / 0