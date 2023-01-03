ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma's Top Positions of Depth Heading Into 2023

By Ross Lovelace
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

After a rocky start to the Brent Venables era in Norman, year two's team could look more complete thanks to returning experience and incoming talent.

Heading into the 2023 season, Oklahoma should be adding many pieces to the puzzle towards a more successful season.

Through the transfer portal and one of Oklahoma’s best total recruiting classes in program history, the revamp is already in full swing.

Some positions on the roster may not have a ton of on-field experience, but the influx of talent and potential is evident. There will be plenty of positions with playing time up for grabs.

In an offseason of change and development, building depth and filling out the roster will be huge in continuing to set the foundation. Here are a few of the positions that should be a point of strength for Oklahoma in 2023:

Quarterback

After a very shaky situation in 2022, Oklahoma’s quarterback room figures to have depth next fall. With highly touted freshman Jackson Arnold coming in, and under the assumption Dillon Gabriel opts to return for another season, the Sooners have two starting caliber quarterbacks.

Jackson Arnold

John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Beyond Arnold and Gabriel, both General Booty and Davis Beville would certainly suffice as depth. Rarely do teams have to play quarterback No. 3 on the depth chart, but it’s also rare when third-string quarterbacks have game experience. The Sooners have two solid options to turn to at quarterback next season and complimentary depth beyond that. Suddenly, signal caller seems like a position of strength.

Secondary

Across the board, Oklahoma’s secondary is filled with a unique mix of experience and promising young talent.

With the announcement of Woodi Washington’s return, Oklahoma’s cornerback room has a chance to make a serious impact on the field next year. Kani Walker , a 6-2, 205-pound redshirt freshman, played backup to Washington in the Cheez-It Bowl, and he’s just the beginning of Oklahoma’s young talent at the position.

Gentry Williams saw real playing time on multiple occasions and Damond Harmon was able to make an impact from multiple spots. The Sooners also brought in highly coveted junior college transfer Kendel Dolby , who will push for playing time right away. The cornerback room has question marks, but they seem to be pretty talented question marks.

Reggie Pearson

Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

At safety, the Sooners are in a good spot. Both Billy Bowman and Key Lawrence are expected to return, giving Oklahoma major familiarity on the back end. Lawrence struggled at times this season, but the duo’s potential should still be exciting for Sooner fans. In addition to Bowman and Lawrence, Oklahoma was quick to add Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson to bolster the secondary. He started 10 games for the Red Raiders this season, recording 55 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

In addition to Oklahoma’s transfer portal and juco additions, Venables signed seven projected secondary ballhawks, six rated 4-star or higher. Leading the charge is 5-star Peyton Bowen , who was one of the offseason’s biggest priorities.

Edge

When Oklahoma’s edge rushers were on last season, they were on. The problem seemed to be the inconsistency of the pass rush and the inability to slow down mobile quarterbacks. Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs are experienced, though, and now have a year in Venables’ defense. A full year of starts in 2022 should lead to significant on-field growth next season.

Trace Ford

Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman-USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition to Grimes and Downs, Oklahoma also added Oklahoma State defensive lineman Trace Ford . When healthy, Ford is an athletic pass rusher that can make a big difference on the field. The Sooners also added Indiana transfer Dasan McCollough , who lined up off the edge for the Hoosiers on occasion but might be asked to do even more in Oklahoma’s defense. On the recruiting trail, the Sooners also added 5-star P.J. Adebawore , who should push for playing time sooner rather than later. Guys like R Mason Thomas, who showed versatility across the defensive line, could be helpful for depth purposes too.

Running Back

After watching the Cheez-It Bowl, the running back room looks stacked with young talent. Jovantae Barnes showcased his value all season, rushing for 519 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman. In the bowl game, Gavin Sawchuk enjoyed the spotlight, too, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Gavin Sawchuk

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Adding to the firepower of Barnes and Sawchuk, it seems like veteran running back Marcus Major could return for another season after struggling to stay healthy down the stretch. Major experienced a strong summer of workouts but was hampered by injuries. Oklahoma also added two highly touted recruits in Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks . DeMarco Murray is starting to pick up a reputation as rising coach in college football, and this young running back room could elevate him even more.

