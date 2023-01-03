ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

By Angelique Jackson
 2 days ago
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.”

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps.

News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed run as star and producer of ABC’s “Black-ish” last spring. For eight seasons, Ross played Rainbow Johnson on the family comedy, winning a Golden Globe and six NAACP Image Awards, as well as five Primetime Emmy and two Critics Choice nominations. Two of the actor’s three other NAACP Image Award wins came for her starring role as Joan Clayton on “Girlfriends.”

Since closing the book on “Black-ish,” Ross has gone on to executive produce the Onyx Collective-Hulu docuseries “The Hair Tales” and the upcoming podcast series “I Am America,” which will “showcase stories about the hidden angels of America.” On the film side, she most recently starred in 2020’s “The High Note” and is next set to appear opposite Jeffrey Wright in Emmy-winner Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures.

Ross is represented by UTA, Artists First, ID, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Candy Cane Lane ” is the first project in Murphy’s three-picture, first-look deal with Amazon Studios , inked in 2021 following the successful launch of “Coming 2 America” on Prime Video. The comedy also reunites the team behind the 1992 hit “Boomerang” — which starred Murphy and was directed by Hudlin, with Grazer producing — and marks the seventh feature collaboration for Murphy and Grazer. The duo produce for Eddie Murphy Productions and Imagine Entertainment, respectively, alongside Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Karen Lunder.

