Over $1.4 million embezzled from Hardware Sales in Bellingham

A Bellingham woman arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.4 million from Hardware Sales over five years remains in Whatcom County Jail without bail, according to jail logs.

Amy D. Siniscarco, the assistant manager for Hardware Sales, turned herself in on Monday, Jan. 2, and was booked into the Whatcom County Jail for seven counts of first-degree theft, five counts of identity theft, and 13 counts of forgery, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Hardware Sales is a home improvement store in Bellingham’s Sunnyland neighborhood.

A four-month police investigation into Siniscaro began when the manager and owner of the business reported embezzlement to the police.

“Based on the entirety of this complex investigation, Siniscarco was found to have used forged checks, mortgage direct payments, credit card fraud, petty cash theft, and a number of other ways to steal company funds,” Murphy said. “There were over 190 transactions made for a total loss of at least $1,424,696.31 from 2017 to present. There is evidence of financial loss to Hardware Sales by Siniscarco as far back as 2014.”