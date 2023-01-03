Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Lakers, Knicks, Mavs And Heat Are Interested In Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine might be living his last days on the Chicago Bulls and four teams are already considered favorites to land him.
Yardbarker
Injury Status For Darius Garland And Evan Mobley Ahead Of Cavs' Rematch With Bulls
The Cavs were shorthanded on Saturday as they snapped a three-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls. However, in that win, they were without two of their starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This is their injury status for Cleveland looks to play their second consecutive game against the...
Mikal Bridges misses last shot, Phoenix Suns fall to Cavaliers, ending road trip 1-5
CLEVELAND – Mikal Bridges took the final shot. Suns coach Monty Williams can live with the results either way, but Phoenix ended up on the wrong end of the outcome. Bridges missed what has become a go-to pull-up in the lane as time expired in Wednesday’s 90-88 loss at Cleveland before a sellout crowd of 19,432 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Centre Daily
Finger Surgery Sidelines Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson For At Least A Month
Add forward Duncan Robinson to the long list of Miami Heat players who will miss extended time this season. Robinson underwent successful finger surgery Wednesday and will miss at least one month. “We’ll be able to manage it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve been doing it all year. Even...
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards
For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
Marvin Bagley III injury leaves Pistons shorthanded as they face extended absence due to hand injury 6-8 wks
According to sources, the Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury and is expected to miss an extended period of time. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine the next steps in his recovery. In his absence, Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel are expected to see the majority of the minutes at center.
Centre Daily
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 4: Brooklyn Nets’ 12-Game Win Streak Snapped Against Chicago Bulls
After winning 12 straight games, the Brooklyn Nets finally had their streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls. Kevin Durant scored 44 points to give him his third 40-point game of the season. Kyrie Irving had 25 points while Seth Curry scored 22 off the bench, including six 3-pointers. Both DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams scored 22 while Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench
The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
FOX Sports
Brunson scores career-best 38, Knicks edge Spurs 117-114
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points, Julius Randle had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday night. Brunson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who won their third straight since...
Centre Daily
Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies
Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NBC Sports
Dubs provide injury updates on Curry, Wiggs, JK, Wiseman, Green
The Warriors have won five consecutive games without several important rotational players and they will have to keep going without them for a little while longer. Golden State provided injury updates Wednesday on Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center.
FOX Sports
Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns 90-88
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley's 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 victory Wednesday night over the Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight. Mitchell finished with just 20 points two nights...
Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine headline NBA players who become trade eligible January 15
With 2023 officially here, the NBA season is near its halfway point. However, there is still a lot of basketball left, so some teams might be working behind the scenes to get their final pieces. With the NBA trade deadline getting closer on Feb. 9 and rumors swirling, their window for change is closing.
