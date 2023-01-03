ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Mikal Bridges misses last shot, Phoenix Suns fall to Cavaliers, ending road trip 1-5

CLEVELAND – Mikal Bridges took the final shot. Suns coach Monty Williams can live with the results either way, but Phoenix ended up on the wrong end of the outcome. Bridges missed what has become a go-to pull-up in the lane as time expired in Wednesday’s 90-88 loss at Cleveland before a sellout crowd of 19,432 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Finger Surgery Sidelines Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson For At Least A Month

Add forward Duncan Robinson to the long list of Miami Heat players who will miss extended time this season. Robinson underwent successful finger surgery Wednesday and will miss at least one month. “We’ll be able to manage it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve been doing it all year. Even...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal suffers another injury after returning to Wizards

For the third time within a month, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal exited a game with a hamstring injury. Beal made his return Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games due to a left hamstring injury. However, Beal left the game after playing for 13 minutes. The Wizards...
WASHINGTON, DC
Detroit Sports Nation

Marvin Bagley III injury leaves Pistons shorthanded as they face extended absence due to hand injury 6-8 wks

According to sources, the Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury and is expected to miss an extended period of time. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine the next steps in his recovery. In his absence, Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel are expected to see the majority of the minutes at center.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 4: Brooklyn Nets’ 12-Game Win Streak Snapped Against Chicago Bulls

After winning 12 straight games, the Brooklyn Nets finally had their streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls. Kevin Durant scored 44 points to give him his third 40-point game of the season. Kyrie Irving had 25 points while Seth Curry scored 22 off the bench, including six 3-pointers. Both DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams scored 22 while Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench

The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Brunson scores career-best 38, Knicks edge Spurs 117-114

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 38 points, Julius Randle had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday night. Brunson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who won their third straight since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies

Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Dubs provide injury updates on Curry, Wiggs, JK, Wiseman, Green

The Warriors have won five consecutive games without several important rotational players and they will have to keep going without them for a little while longer. Golden State provided injury updates Wednesday on Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns 90-88

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley's 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 victory Wednesday night over the Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight. Mitchell finished with just 20 points two nights...
PHOENIX, AZ

