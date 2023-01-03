ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

BREAKING: Kelly Oubre Jr. to Undergo Surgery, Miss Several Weeks

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

As soon as someone returns from injury, the Charlotte Hornets see another man go down. That's been the theme of this season for a team that sits 10-28 38 games into the season.

Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Oubre has been bothered by this injury for a while according to head coach Steve Clifford and he explained that following last week's win over Oklahoma City.

"I mean, this has been since early in the year. If you notice, they try everything. He's had it bandaged different ways, different fingers together. And the problem is, when he gets hit hard it's super sore. So the only way for it to really get better is to rest it which obviously he doesn't want to do. Hopefully, he'll be okay. But again, this isn't something that just happened."

